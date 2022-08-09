Skip to main content

New York Mets: Chris Bassitt Preserves Bullpen with Strong Eight Inning Performance

Chris Bassitt gave the Mets bullpen a break on Monday night after firing eight strong innings over the Cincinnati Reds.

How is Chris Bassitt able to keep the quality of his pitches high, even after throwing 114 of them?

Well, he "works his butt off."

On Monday, the Mets, riding high after taking four out of five from the rival Atlanta Braves, faced off against the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field.

Bassitt toed the rubber for New York and yielded just one run (unearned) over eight innings of work. The Mets had to burn just one reliever in the game, Adam Ottavino, who continued his strong season and shut the door for the team's fourth consecutive victory.

The formula to Bassitt's success is simple, according to Buck Showalter. He has moxie.

"Just moxie, Showalter said after the 5-1 victory on Monday. "He’s such a competitive guy. He doesn’t let something necessarily dictate how he feels. He’s got a good hand and a good feel. That’s something that’s hard to quantify. He’s a guy who likes to compete and do what’s expected of him."

The 33-year-old has a 3.39 ERA in 21 starts this year, and has now thrown at least six innings in nine consecutive starts.

Bassitt's 114 pitches on Monday were a season high. The right-hander has become a reliable pitcher who can go deep into games for the Mets and rack up a high pitch count. In fact, he has the top five highest pitch counts by a Mets pitcher this year.

"I want to go 115-120 pitches every start, but Buck won't let me," Bassitt joked on Monday. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Even with having the top five highest pitch counts this year, Showalter said it's not intentional.

"It’s by the game, it’s not him personally," Showalter said. "The game seems to dictate that, and he can hold his stuff. A lot of factors on his side. I can give you about seven or eight that not everybody has in baseball. 

"It’s a good delivery, he’s strong, he’s in good shape. There’s a lot of factors there, but you watch a game and it usually tells you how a guy is doing as opposed to some number all the time."

Bassitt is a free agent after this season, and is making a strong case to stay in New York.

In the mean time, having a durable arm who can wear down hitters to slot in behind Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom in the rotation is a nightmare for any opposition.

Read More:

- Mets Left-Hander Joey Lucchesi Working Back From Tommy John

- Adam Ottavino Key Piece to Mets Bullpen Success

- Mets Have Possible big Plans for Brandon Nimmo Beyond '22

Follow Rob Piersall on Twitter (@rtpiersall), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Chris BassittNew York Mets

Read More

New York Mets: Chris Bassitt Preserves Bullpen with Strong Eight Inning Performance

27 seconds ago

Francisco Lindor Has Hit His New York Mets Stride

7 hours ago

New York Mets Make Massive Statement In Battle For National League East

13 hours ago
New York Mets' Francisco Lindor is still persevering through broken finger.
News

Francisco Lindor Has Hit His New York Mets Stride

By Rob Piersall7 hours ago
Aug 7, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) celebrates with teammates after the game against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field.
News

New York Mets Make Massive Statement In Battle For National League East

By Rob Piersall13 hours ago
Jun 15, 2019; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets first round pick in the 2019 MLB draft Brett Baty addresses the media after being introduced during a press conference prior to the game between the New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field.
News

New York Mets Top Prospect Brett Baty Promoted to Triple-A

By Rob Piersall15 hours ago
Mets ace Jacob deGrom received the fourth All-Star selection of his career.
News

New York Mets: Jacob DeGrom Electric In 2022 Citi Field Debut

By Rob PiersallAug 7, 2022 7:09 PM EDT
Jun 13, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Joey Lucchesi (47) pitches against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at Citi Field.
News

New York Mets Injury Update: Joey Lucchesi Trending In Right Direction

By Rob PiersallAug 7, 2022 3:48 PM EDT
Aug 1, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Adam Ottavino (0) throws to the Washington Nationals during the ninth inning at Nationals Park.
News

Adam Ottavino Has Become An Integral Part of New York Mets Bullpen

By Rob PiersallAug 7, 2022 1:08 PM EDT
David Peterson stepping up in New York Mets' injury riddled starting rotation.
News

David Peterson Turns In Solid Spot Start For New York Mets

By Rob PiersallAug 6, 2022 8:29 PM EDT
Jun 16, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Tylor Megill (38) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Citi Field.
News

New York Mets Injury Report: Tylor Megill, Tommy Hunter

By Rob PiersallAug 6, 2022 12:40 PM EDT