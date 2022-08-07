Skip to main content

New York Mets Injury Update: Joey Lucchesi Trending In Right Direction

New York Mets' left-handed pitcher Joey Lucchesi, who is rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, is progressing in the right direction and could be an option for the team later this season.

New York Mets' left-handed pitcher, Joey Lucchesi, has been sidelined since mid-2021 after undergoing Tommy John surgery, but could be an option for the team later this season.

On Sunday prior to the Mets' series finale with the Atlanta Braves, manager Buck Showalter said his arm is proceeding well.

"We're looking at progressing him to the mound," Showalter said. "If he can continue down the path he's on, he's going to be an option for us this year."

Lucchesi, 29, was acquired by the Mets in January, 2021 from the San Diego Padres as part of a three-team deal.

In 11 games (eight started) for the Mets in 2021, Lucchesi was worth 0.7 fWAR, and pitched to 4.46 ERA, 3.40 FIP and 4.03 xFIP, to go along with a 9.6 K/9.

Lucchesi could give the Mets another option as a starter should they need it for the stretch run, but could also slot into the bullpen as another left-handed reliever.

Joely Rodríguez is currently the only southpaw among the Mets' relief corps, but hasn't set the world ablaze. In 36 outings, Rodríguez has a 5.52 ERA, 3.86 FIP and 4.04 xFIP, and is also walking a career high 6.4 batters per nine innings.

Chasen Shreve, the other Mets left-hander earlier this season, was released after he logged a 6.49 ERA, 5.01 FIP, 3.69 xFIP and was worth -0.3 fWAR in 25 appearances.

The Mets have a need out there, but however they choose to deploy Lucchesi, it will be a boost to the team to have another arm they can call upon if need be.

