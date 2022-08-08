Skip to main content

Francisco Lindor Has Hit His New York Mets Stride

New York Mets shortstop, Francisco Lindor, has become what the team envisioned when they traded for him.

Francisco Lindor suffered a minor fracture in his right middle finger after accidentally slamming it in a door at the beginning of June.

That wound up being the low month of his season, as he hit just .202/.255/.362 in 24 games.

Those struggles are a thing of the past.

His numbers in July: .320/.393/.540

So far in August? .379/.457/.621 

All this while providing stellar defense up the middle (his outs above average according to Baseball Savant is in the 97th percentile).

Lindor is also in the midst of a 10-game run streak. The 28-year-old is just the seventh player in club history to accomplish such a feat, and tied for the most by a Mets shortstop (Melvin Mora did so in 2000).

The shortstop has now had a 10-game hit streak, 10-game run streak and 10-game RBI streak this season. He is the first Met to ever accomplish that in the same season, and the first MLB player to do so since 2005 when Bobby Abreu did so.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Since July 15, Lindor is hitting .429 (24-for-56) with a .500 on-base percentage, .679 slugging percentage and has three home runs.

Lindor has also already surpassed his total fWAR from last year in 17 fewer games (4.7 fWAR in 2022). This is the kind of player the Mets had in mind when they acquired him from Cleveland prior to 2021.

Lindor has become a fulcrum piece to not only the Mets' offense, but the team as a whole. 

Oh, and they have him for the next decade.

Read More:

- Mets Left-Hander Joey Lucchesi Working Back From Tommy John

- Adam Ottavino Key Piece to Mets Bullpen Success

- Mets Have Possible big Plans for Brandon Nimmo Beyond '22

Follow Rob Piersall on Twitter (@rtpiersall), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Francisco LindorNew York Mets

Read More

Francisco Lindor Has Hit His New York Mets Stride

49 seconds ago

New York Mets Make Massive Statement In Battle For National League East

5 hours ago

New York Mets Top Prospect Brett Baty Promoted to Triple-A

8 hours ago
Aug 7, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) celebrates with teammates after the game against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field.
News

New York Mets Make Massive Statement In Battle For National League East

By Rob Piersall5 hours ago
Jun 15, 2019; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets first round pick in the 2019 MLB draft Brett Baty addresses the media after being introduced during a press conference prior to the game between the New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field.
News

New York Mets Top Prospect Brett Baty Promoted to Triple-A

By Rob Piersall8 hours ago
Mets ace Jacob deGrom received the fourth All-Star selection of his career.
News

New York Mets: Jacob DeGrom Electric In 2022 Citi Field Debut

By Rob PiersallAug 7, 2022 7:09 PM EDT
Jun 13, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Joey Lucchesi (47) pitches against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at Citi Field.
News

New York Mets Injury Update: Joey Lucchesi Trending In Right Direction

By Rob PiersallAug 7, 2022 3:48 PM EDT
Aug 1, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Adam Ottavino (0) throws to the Washington Nationals during the ninth inning at Nationals Park.
News

Adam Ottavino Has Become An Integral Part of New York Mets Bullpen

By Rob PiersallAug 7, 2022 1:08 PM EDT
David Peterson stepping up in New York Mets' injury riddled starting rotation.
News

David Peterson Turns In Solid Spot Start For New York Mets

By Rob PiersallAug 6, 2022 8:29 PM EDT
Jun 16, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Tylor Megill (38) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Citi Field.
News

New York Mets Injury Report: Tylor Megill, Tommy Hunter

By Rob PiersallAug 6, 2022 12:40 PM EDT
Aug 5, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pinch hitter Darin Ruf (28) hits a two run double in the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field.
News

New Acquisitions Paying Early Dividends For New York Mets' Offense

By Rob PiersallAug 6, 2022 8:00 AM EDT