Francisco Lindor Has Hit His New York Mets Stride

Francisco Lindor suffered a minor fracture in his right middle finger after accidentally slamming it in a door at the beginning of June.

That wound up being the low month of his season, as he hit just .202/.255/.362 in 24 games.

Those struggles are a thing of the past.

His numbers in July: .320/.393/.540

So far in August? .379/.457/.621

All this while providing stellar defense up the middle (his outs above average according to Baseball Savant is in the 97th percentile).

Lindor is also in the midst of a 10-game run streak. The 28-year-old is just the seventh player in club history to accomplish such a feat, and tied for the most by a Mets shortstop (Melvin Mora did so in 2000).

The shortstop has now had a 10-game hit streak, 10-game run streak and 10-game RBI streak this season. He is the first Met to ever accomplish that in the same season, and the first MLB player to do so since 2005 when Bobby Abreu did so.

Since July 15, Lindor is hitting .429 (24-for-56) with a .500 on-base percentage, .679 slugging percentage and has three home runs.

Lindor has also already surpassed his total fWAR from last year in 17 fewer games (4.7 fWAR in 2022). This is the kind of player the Mets had in mind when they acquired him from Cleveland prior to 2021.

Lindor has become a fulcrum piece to not only the Mets' offense, but the team as a whole.

Oh, and they have him for the next decade.

