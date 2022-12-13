Free Agent Relievers That Could Bolster New York Mets Bullpen

The New York Mets have been persistent in bringing in fresh arms to rebuild their bullpen for 2023, with a majority of last year's relievers entering free agency.

So far, the Mets have acquired Jeff Brigham and Elieser Hernandez in a deal with the Miami Marlins, Brooks Raley in a deal with the Tampa Bay Rays, claimed Stephen Ridings off waivers from the New York Yankees and Tayler Saucedo from the Toronto Blue Jays, selected Zach Greene in the Rule 5 draft, signed David Robertson to a one-year pact and of course, brought star closer Edwin Diaz back on a monster five-year, $102 million deal.

Even still, the Mets could benefit from bringing in an additional arm or two. Luckily for them, there are still a surplus of quality arms left on the open market.

BRAD BOXBERGER

Last month, the Milwaukee Brewers declined their 2023 club option on Brad Boxberger after two solid years with the team.

The 34-year-old posted a 2.95 ERA, 3.57 FIP, 4.06 xFIP and was worth 0.7 fWAR in 70 games for the Crew this past year.

Boxberger did a good job at limiting hard contact in 2022, with a 0.84 HR/9 and his hard hit percentage was in the 84th percentile and average exit velocity in the 90th percentile according to Baseball Savant.

While his average fastball usually hangs out in the low-to-mid 90 mph range, he has gotten elite spin on the pitch which has made him effective.

Boxberger has been in the league for over a decade and has experience closing out ballgames, which could give New York another high leverage arm in their bullpen leading up to Edwin Diaz.

MICHAEL FULMER

A blast from the past, a reunion with former Mets' farmhand Michael Fulmer could pay dividends to their bullpen.

Originally traded by the Mets to the Detroit Tigers at the 2015 deadline for outfielder Yoenis Céspedes, Fulmer has now transitioned from a starter to a solid reliever.

Thirty-years-old in March, Fulmer split the 2022 campaign between the Tigers and Minnesota Twins and pitched to a 3.39 ERA, 3.57 FIP, 4.45 xFIP and was worth 0.7 fWAR.

Fulmer did a nice job preventing the long ball in 2022 with a 0.57 HR/9, though his BB/9 ballooned to a career high 3.96.

The Oklahoma native is also just one year removed from a stellar 2021 campaign where he was worth 1.5 fWAR and served as the Tigers closer, locking down 14 saves.

Fulmer could give the Mets a solid middle relief option that could fill the hole left by someone like Mychal Givens.

ANDREW CHAFIN

The first southpaw on this list, Andrew Chafin has become a highly-reliable arm over the last couple years.

Chafin spent the 2022 season with the Tigers and pitched to a 2.83 ERA, 3.06 FIP, 3.27 xFIP, and was worth 0.9 fWAR in 64 games.

The 32-year-old is one of the best relievers still left on the open market, and could give the Mets a formidable lefty duo with him and Brooks Raley.

While his fastball won't blow anyone away at the dish, Chafin had a very strong 10.52 K/9 in 2022, and limited the long ball to the tune of a 0.78 HR/9.

Chafin has a strong sinker and slider, that, combined with his lower velocity fastball, has given him an elite chase rate that ranks in the 89th percentile according to Baseball Savant.

MLB Trade Rumors predicts Chafin will end up with a two-year, $18 million deal this winter.

The Mets haven't been to keen on giving out multi-year deals for relievers in recent memory, but perhaps if they include an option or an opt-out in the contract, a deal can be had.

ERASMO RAMIREZ

An old friend, having pitched for the Mets in 2020, Erasmo Ramirez was a bright spot for the 2022 Washington Nationals.

The right-hander appeared in 60 games and registered a 2.92 ERA, 4.05 FIP, 3.94 xFIP and was worth 0.4 fWAR.

Not flashy by any means, Ramirez still manages to get the job done. His 6.36 K/9 in 2022 was more or less in line with his career numbers, but he does an excellent job at stranding runners (81.3 percent) and inducing a lot of ground balls (45.2 percent GB percentage).

Ramirez's walk rate was in the 97th percentile according to Baseball Savant, while his barrel rate was in the 86th percentile.

The journeyman reliever likely won't cost an arm and a leg this winter, but would be a solid addition in non-high leverage spots.

MATT MOORE

A former starter, Matt Moore had been splitting time between the rotation in bullpen in recent years, before fully transitioning to a reliever in 2022.

It turned out to be a strong choice, as Moore had an excellent season for the Texas Rangers in 2022.

In 63 appearances, Moore had a 1.95 ERA, 2.98 FIP, 3.87 xFIP and was worth 1.3 fWAR.

Moore's 10.09 K/9 was the highest of his career, and he did a great job of keeping the ball in the park as evident by his 0.36 HR/9 and his 43.9 percent ground ball percentage.

The southpaw has a fastball that averages out at 94 mph, but gets strong spin on it (84th percentile according to Baseball Savant). His 85th percentile whiff rate and 91 percentile barrel percentage make Moore an appealing lefty option for New York, who largely struggled to get any production from that area in 2022.

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Besides the names outlined, there are a few more players who could be worth taking a flier on for the Mets.

-Chad Green, still recovering from Tommy John surgery, but Mets could work out a two-year deal with him similar to that of John Curtiss prior to the 2022 season.

-David Phelps, journeyman pitcher with strong 2022 season (2.83 ERA, good fastball spin, limits hard contact).

-Dominic Leone, high whiff and chase rate, strong extension and fastball spin but has control issues.

With 73 days until Spring Training, the Mets have done a majority of their heavy lifting in free agency. There is still work to be done, but now it's just a matter of rounding out the roster.

