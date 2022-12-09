New York Mets Sign David Robertson to 1-Year Deal

SAN DIEGO - The Mets weren't finished after signing Brandon Nimmo to an eight-year, $162 million deal on Thursday night.

As a source confirmed to Inside the Mets, the Mets have signed relief pitcher David Robertson to a one-year, $10 million deal.

Jeff Passan of ESPN was the first to report on this news.

The Mets tried trading for Robertson at the trade deadline when he was with the Chicago Cubs, but were unable to land him. They instead took Mychal Givens off of the Cubs' hands, whose option was declined earlier in the offseason.

Robertson, who turns 38 in April, is coming off a strong campaign, in which he posted a 2.40 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 63.2 innings for the Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies.

Robertson will serve as one of the main setup men to elite closer Edwin Diaz this season. Robertson joins Diaz in a Mets bullpen that features Drew Smith and recent trade acquisition Brooks Raley.

Robertson has familiarity with Mets GM Billy Eppler, who drafted him when he was with the Yankees.

The Mets still have a few holes to fill, but addressed two major needs by adding Robertson and re-signing Nimmo.

The Mets lost Jacob deGrom to the Texas Rangers, but they signed Justin Verlander and Jose Quintana earlier in the week as well.

