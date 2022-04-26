Skip to main content
How Max Scherzer Is Thriving As Interim Ace In Mets' Rotation

Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets were insatiable in their pursuit of Max Scherzer this winter, and for good reason: he’s one of the best pitchers of this generation.

At first it seemed like a pipe dream, but when team owner Steve Cohen and co. locked down the ace to a three-year, $130 million contract in November, it proved the Mets meant business.

Of course, Scherzer is not a spring chicken, he is going to be 38-years-old in July, but if anything, it showed Cohen was willing to go above and beyond to get who and what he wants.

Scherzer immediately jived with the Mets, especially Jacob deGrom, who he said is the team’s ace regardless.

“I”m here to help Jake. He should get the ball whenever he wants. He comes before me,” Scherzer said last month.

Of course, with deGrom sidelined for the immediate future, Scherzer has shifted into the role of ace and he’s done what he always has: he’s shoved.

It was uncertain whether Scherzer was going to be up to par to pitch when the season started, as he dealt with a hamstring injury shortly after deGrom went down with a stress reaction in his right scapula. But Scherzer hasn't missed a beat.

Squaring off against his former employer the Washington Nationals on Opening Weekend earlier this month, Scherzer didn’t have his best stuff, likely due to his hamstring, but kept the Mets in the ballgame as he yielded three runs over six frames.

Since then, Scherzer picked up a win against the Phillies on April 15, but his last two starts have been just what the Mets knew they were getting when they gave him the money they did.

Against the San Francisco Giants last Tuesday, Scherzer allowed just one hit and struck out 10 over seven innings in the second leg of a doubleheader.

On Monday night in St. Louis, Scherzer and Cardinals’ starter Miles Mikolas engaged in a good old fashioned pitchers’ duel. Scherzer again punched out 10 over seven innings, while allowing just two hits.

While he walked away with a no-decision, the game will likely be seen on SNY’s “Mets Classics” for years to come after they dropped a five spot on St. Louis with two outs in the ninth to win 5-2.

“We’re playing good team baseball,” Scherzer said after the win. “Everyone’s got a hand in this, everyone is doing something for the team on and off the field. We’ve got a great clubhouse right now. We’re just in the flow of things. We’ve come out of the gates pretty well, but we haven’t won anything yet. April is April. Things get hairy here in the next few months, so that’s when we’ll get tested.”

Scherzer is 3-0 with a 1.80 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 33 strikeouts across four starts (25 innings). In his last 14 innings (two starts), Scherzer has struck out 20 batters, allowed one run, three hits, and issued four walks. The righty recorded the 106th double digit strikeout performance of his career on Monday, which is fifth all-time in MLB history. 

But the future Hall of Famer isn't just making a major impact on the field for the Mets. Scherzer's influence and presence on this team is tangible.

The way he and deGrom were joking around together in Spring Training, to talking to Tylor Megill and the rest of the staff in-game goes such a long way. He is through and through a leader, and can touch this team on a level that goes far beyond his talents on the field.

What guys like Megill and David Peterson can learn from Scherzer can help escalate their game and careers, and it even allows pitchers like Carlos Carrasco and Chris Bassitt to just go out and do their things without having an ace expectation thrust upon them.

What the Mets get out of Jacob deGrom this year remains to be seen. But, having Scherzer atop the rotation has certainly softened the blow and will be huge going forward for an exciting and surging Mets team. 

Mets' Jacob deGrom's Latest MRI Shows 'Considerable Healing'

- Mets Pull Off Stunning 9th Inning Comeback To Take Series Opener From Cardinals

- Tylor Megill Leads Mets To 5th Consecutive Series Win To Open Up Season

