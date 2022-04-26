Skip to main content

Mets Bring Back RHP Tommy Hunter On Minor-League Deal

The Mets have brought back right-handed pitcher Tommy Hunter on a minor-league deal.

He's baaaack.

The Mets re-signed veteran right-handed pitcher Tommy Hunter to a minor-league deal on Tuesday, per The Athletic. Hunter, who underwent back surgery in 2021, will report to Port St. Lucie and could be ready for the major leagues by June, according to Ken Rosenthal. 

As Britt Ghiroli revealed, Hunter threw in front of a number of scouts on Friday at Cressey Sports Performance in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Hunter touched 95 mph on the radar gun several times during his bullpen session. 

Hunter, 35, appeared in four games for the Mets in 2021, before a back injury ended his season in June. The righty tossed eight shutout innings, allowing four hits, while striking out six and walking three during his first stint as a Met. He also recorded his first major league hit at the plate with the New York. 

The Mets' bullpen is off to a shaky start this season, posting a 3.45 ERA (15th in MLB) across the first 18 games. If this unit continues to struggle, Hunter could get called on when ready to help stabilize this group. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Hunter spent close to six seasons with the Baltimore Orioles under current Mets manager Buck Showalter from 2011 to 2016. Now, he could receive another chance with his old skipper's new team, which is the same club he last appeared in the major leagues with in 2021. 

Read More:

How Max Scherzer Is Thriving As Interim Ace In Mets' Rotation

- Mets' Jacob deGrom's Latest MRI Shows 'Considerable Healing'

- Mets Pull Off Stunning 9th Inning Comeback To Take Series Opener From Cardinals

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Tommy HunterNew York Mets

Read More

Mets Bring Back RHP Tommy Hunter On Minor-League Deal

1 minute ago

How Max Scherzer Is Thriving As Interim Ace In Mets' Rotation

1 hour ago

Mets' Jacob deGrom's Latest MRI Shows 'Considerable Healing'

18 hours ago
How Max Scherzer is thriving as the interim ace in the Mets' rotation.
News

How Max Scherzer Is Thriving As Interim Ace In Mets' Rotation

By Rob Piersall1 hour ago
Mar 22, 2022; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) delivers a pitch in the first inning of the spring training game against the Houston Astros at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
News

Mets' Jacob deGrom's Latest MRI Shows 'Considerable Healing'

By Pat Ragazzo18 hours ago
The Mets were down to their final out on Monday night, but erupted for five runs to pull off a miraculous comeback to take the series opener from the Cardinals.
News

Mets Pull Off Stunning 9th Inning Comeback To Take Series Opener From Cardinals

By Pat Ragazzo19 hours ago
Find out the latest injury updates on the Mets' pair of sidelined hurlers: Jacob deGrom and Taijuan Walker.
News

Injury Updates On Mets pitchers Taijuan Walker, Jacob deGrom

By Pat RagazzoApr 25, 2022
Tylor Megill leads the Mets to their fifth consecutive series victory to open up the regular season.
News

Tylor Megill Leads Mets To 5th Consecutive Series Win To Open Up Season

By Pat RagazzoApr 24, 2022
Why ex-Mets outfielder Michael Conforto is currently not close to signing with a team in free agency.
News

Ex-Met Michael Conforto Out For Season After Undergoing Shoulder Surgery

By Pat RagazzoApr 24, 2022
Why Eduardo Escobar is already looking like a shrewd signing by the Mets.
News

Why Eduardo Escobar Is Already Looking Like A Shrewd Signing By Mets

By Rob PiersallApr 23, 2022
Find out why the Mets aren't surprised by Drew Smith's emergence out of the bullpen.
News

Why The Mets Aren't Surprised By Drew Smith's Emergence Out Of The Bullpen

By Pat RagazzoApr 22, 2022