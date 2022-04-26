Mets Bring Back RHP Tommy Hunter On Minor-League Deal

He's baaaack.

The Mets re-signed veteran right-handed pitcher Tommy Hunter to a minor-league deal on Tuesday, per The Athletic. Hunter, who underwent back surgery in 2021, will report to Port St. Lucie and could be ready for the major leagues by June, according to Ken Rosenthal.

As Britt Ghiroli revealed, Hunter threw in front of a number of scouts on Friday at Cressey Sports Performance in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Hunter touched 95 mph on the radar gun several times during his bullpen session.

Hunter, 35, appeared in four games for the Mets in 2021, before a back injury ended his season in June. The righty tossed eight shutout innings, allowing four hits, while striking out six and walking three during his first stint as a Met. He also recorded his first major league hit at the plate with the New York.

The Mets' bullpen is off to a shaky start this season, posting a 3.45 ERA (15th in MLB) across the first 18 games. If this unit continues to struggle, Hunter could get called on when ready to help stabilize this group.

Hunter spent close to six seasons with the Baltimore Orioles under current Mets manager Buck Showalter from 2011 to 2016. Now, he could receive another chance with his old skipper's new team, which is the same club he last appeared in the major leagues with in 2021.

