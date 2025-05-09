Juan Soto beginning to find offensive groove for Mets
Has Juan Soto begun to get into the offensive rhythm that New York Mets fans have long been waiting for?
Soto capped off a strong six-game road trip by slugging two home runs on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks in a 7-1 win. It marked the second time in less than a week that Soto hit two home runs in a game for the Mets, with both games coming against Arizona.
During New York's six-game road trip against the St. Louis Cardinals and the Diamondbacks, the 26-year-old went 7-for-23 during that stretch with three RBI; four of his seven hits went for extra bases.
Soto, who's in the first year of a record-setting 15-year, $765 million deal he signed with the Amazins' during the offseason, has finally begun to showcase why he is one of the league's most prolific all-around hitters since making his MLB debut in 2018. While it's no secret that Soto hasn't gotten off to the start on offense that both he and the Mets envisioned, the four-time All-Star explained that he has still felt the same at the plate this season despite his slow start.
"I feel the same," Soto said to reporters after Wednesday's game. "I'm seeing the ball well and I'm making good decisions, now it's just I've been squaring up on a couple of balls and finding a couple of gaps.
Despite Soto's disappointing start at the plate in 2025, he has been accustomed to slow starts on offense throughout his seven years in the major leagues. For his career, Soto has batted .258 during both March and April, with him also slashing just .241 in March/April for the Mets.
The hope is that the 26-year-old can replicate his strong offensive numbers during the Mets' past road trip when the team returns to Citi Field on Friday to start a six-game homestand. In 138 at-bats so far this season, Soto has batted .261/.385/.478 with seven home runs, 17 RBI, and an .863 OPS.