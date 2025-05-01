Mets’ Juan Soto says he doesn’t feel any pressure after multi-homer game
Entering the month of May, New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto was looking to produce more at the plate after a disappointing first month on his new ballclub.
Before Thursday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Soto slugged just three home runs with 12 RBI to begin his Mets tenure; all three of his long balls came on the road. But while New York ended up dropping just their third series of the season, losing two out of three to the Diamondbacks, perhaps Soto's breakout game on offense against the Snakes was a sign of things to come.
The 26-year-old accounted for the entire Mets offense on the afternoon with a pair of solo homers. In the bottom of the sixth inning, he slugged his first Citi Field home run as a Met to left-center field, which cut Arizona's lead in half to 2-1. Soto wasn't done there, as he smashed his second home run of the game in the bottom of the eighth inning, this one also going to left-center.
It was the 24th multi-home run game of Soto's eight-year career.
Even though a breakout game out of Soto seemed imminent, especially after the Mets signed him to the largest professional sports contract in history, the four-time All-Star brushed off a reporter's question when he asked Soto if his multi-home run game took any pressure off him.
"What pressure? I don't have any pressure," Soto bluntly said. "[Carlos] Mendoza has been really clear with me to make me feel comfortable and going out there and play. I don't have any pressure at all, it's just two homers that weren't enough to get the win."
Soto was clearly not worried after not getting off to a strong start offensively, as many thought he would. But after hitting his first home run since April 15 against the Minnesota Twins, the Mets' prized free agent acquisition could potentially get into an offensive groove that many expect Soto to have day in and day out.
It is also worth mentioning that Soto's slow start is somewhat normal for him: he has a .258 career batting average across March and April in his career, while he hit .241 in March/April with the Mets. Last season with the New York Yankees was a major outlier for Soto, however, as he hit .325/.438/.581 in March/April.
The Amazins' will now hope Soto can build off his multi-home run game as the team embarks on a six-game road trip, which begins on Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals.