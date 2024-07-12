Mets’ Bounce-Back Hurler Open to Extension, Does Not Want to be Traded
The New York Mets have received a good bit of production out of this arm, who is playing on a one-year prove it deal in 2024.
Veteran righty starter Luis Severino made it clear to The New York Post's Mike Puma that he’s loving his time with the Mets, and does not want to be traded elsewhere.
“I feel good here and feel good with the people that I know,” Severino said. “The trainers and the routine that I have with those guys here. That would be tough to be traded to another team that doesn’t know me.”
The Athletic reported on Thursday that Houston Astros GM Dana Brown spoke with the Mets regarding both Severino (who signed a one-year, $13 million deal with New York during the offseason) and first baseman Pete Alonso about potential trades.
In addition to not wanting to be sent out of town at the July 30 trade deadline, Severino revealed that he is interested in staying with the Mets in the long-term as well.
“I love New York, and this is the only place that I know,” Severino said. “I will be open to talk about [a new contract], but right now I’m just focused on playing the game and focused on pitching and being healthy.”
Severino’s stats this season could be deemed All-Star worthy, but he was not selected to the NL roster.
He has produced a 6-3 record with a 3.78 ERA, a 1.19 WHIP and 81 strikeouts in 109.2 innings (18 starts) pitched this season.
While he has been among the Mets’ more consistent players this year, one tough game swelled his numbers considerably.
Severino, 30, gave up 7 earned runs (including 3 home runs) in 6 innings pitched against the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 5.
Before that loss, Severino had a 3.43 ERA. It bloated to 3.83 by the time his outing ended.
There has been some speculation about whether this outing cost Severino an invite to the 2024 MLB All-Star Game. But Severino put those rumors to rest with a strong message he delivered to The Post.
“I don’t think one start should determine if you make it or don’t make it,” Severino told Puma. “That is stupid because you can’t evaluate a guy by the last start.”
Severino’s Mets start their final series before the All-Star break against the Colorado Rockies on Friday. The former Yankees' ace is not scheduled to pitch this weekend, so his stellar, bounce-back first-half with the Mets is officially in the books.