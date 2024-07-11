Two Mets’ Stars Surprisingly Linked to AL Contender in Trade Deadline Discussions
Now that the New York Mets are over .500 on the season again, and knocking on the door of an NL Wild Card spot, it'd be a shock if they traded any of their top players before the July 30 deadline.
But that hasn't stopped other teams from checking in.
The Athletic’s Jim Bowden reported that the Houston Astros are making a run at both Pete Alonso and Luis Severino.
In a July 11 article, Bowden wrote, “Astros GM Dana Brown has made it clear to other front offices that he’s focused on adding a veteran starter and an impactful long- or short-term solution at first base. He’s talked to the Mets about Luis Severino and Pete Alonso."
Acquiring an impact player at first base and on the mound makes a lot of sense for Houston.
The .207 batting average and .605 OPS that Houston’s first basemen have produced this season rank 27th in MLB.
Alonso’s .772 OPS and 18 home runs would mark an immediate improvement at the position while also providing much-needed protection in Houston’s lineup for Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, and Yordan Alvarez. Superstar outfielder Kyle Tucker has also missed over a month of action with a shin contusion.
The Astros’ starting rotation could use a boost too. Their starters’ combined 4.30 ERA is 20th in MLB. Severino’s 3.78 ERA would bolster their staff and add a reliable arm in the postseason if the Astros continue to trend in the right direction after a slow start to the year.
Not to mention that Severino (who was born and raised in the Dominican Republic) would be joining an Astros roster that already has six Dominican-born players, including fellow starting pitchers Framber Valdez, Ronel Blanco, and Bryan Abreu.
The Mets are playing well enough right now that fans aren't really stressing about Alonso and/or Severino getting traded in the coming weeks.
But if the Astros provide the Mets’ front office with an offer they can’t refuse, two of New York’s top players could be headed to Houston.