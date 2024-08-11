Mets' Brandon Nimmo Gets Brutally Honest Amid Rough Slump
Tell us how you really feel.
The New York Mets were shutout for the second straight game by the Seattle Mariners on Saturday and have now not scored for 19 straight innings.
And one Met who has really been going through some struggles at the plate recently is outfielder Brandon Nimmo, who got brutally honest when asked by reporters to describe how he feels offensively.
"Terrible," Nimmo said.
"I expect more of myself and I'm working at it every day," he continued. "It's just not good enough. I'm one of the leaders on this team. I'm supposed to come through, I'm supposed to do better, and I'm not."
In 20 games since the All-Star break, Nimmo is slashing an anemic .158/.286/.197 with a .483 OPS. And in his previous 30 contests, he is hitting just .197/.301/.316, and is 23 for his last 117.
It has been a rather streaky season for Nimmo, who has only batted above .230 in one month in 2024, which came in June when he hit .315.
The Mets are 12-10 since the second-half of the season began on July 19. However, the team has lost six of their last 10 games and are back on the outside looking in of the playoff picture, sitting a half game behind the Atlanta Braves for the third and final NL Wild Card spot.
New York is hoping to make it to October this year, but if they're going to do so they will need main catalysts of their offense like Nimmo to turn things around.
For now, Nimmo, who is a leader in the clubhouse, is doing the right thing by taking accountability given he is not producing, but he is far from the only member of the Mets' offense that is slumping.
The Mets will look to avoid getting swept by the Mariners on Sunday Night Baseball as they attempt to finish their tough 10-game road trip with a 5-5 record.