Mets could sign World Series hero after Red Sox release
On August 29, news broke that the Boston Red Sox were releasing veteran right-handed pitcher Walker Buehler to create roster space for top pitching prospect Payton Tolle to make his MLB debut.
Perhaps this shouldn't come as a surprise, given how poorly Buehler has performed during his first year in Boston after signing a one-year, $21.05 million contract with the club this past offseason. In 23 appearances (22 starts) this season, Buehler has a 7-7 record with a 5.45 ERA and just 84 strikeouts in 112.1 innings pitched.
Then again, given what Buehler has already accomplished in his career (especially during the postseason), Boston's decision to release him has raised some eyebrows — and perhaps caught the attention of the New York Mets' front office.
Walker Buehler's 2024 Postseason Success
Mets fans will be well aware of Walker Buehler's 2024 postseason heroics with the Los Angeles Dodgers. After getting rocked in his one game against the San Diego Padres in the NLDS, Buehler rebounded in a major way against New York, pitching four shutout innings during Game 3 of the NLCS.
While Buehler wasn't awarded the win in that game (which the Dodgers won 8-0) because he only pitched four innings, he held the Mets in check so that Los Angeles' offense could explode for four runs in the final two frames to secure the easy win.
Read more: Yankees expected to pursue Mets' Pete Alonso in free agency, per insider
After the Dodgers dispatched the Mets, they went on to dominate the Yankees in the World Series. After pitching five scoreless innings in a start against New York during Game 3, he came out of the bullpen in Game 5 to pitch a scoreless ninth inning for Los Angeles, thus earning the save and winning the Dodgers the World Series.
Why Would the Mets Sign Walker Buehler?
While Buehler hasn't come close to replicating his 2024 postseason during this 2025 campaign, perhaps the Red Sox were just a bad fit. There's no doubt a change of scenery could change things for him, and given the Mets' struggles to find quality starts from their veteran arms over the past few months, there wouldn't seem to be much harm in signing Buehler and giving him a shot to perform at Citi Field.
If nothing else, Buehler has proven he can perform when the lights are brightest. And given that the Mets haven't been to a World Series in a decade, Buehler's experience and wisdom (both on the mound and in the clubhouse) could make for a wise investment once the playoffs roll around.