Yankees expected to pursue Mets' Pete Alonso in free agency, per insider
If the New York Mets try to re-sign slugger Pete Alonso if (and when) he exercises the player opt-out option in his current contract after this season ends, there's no doubt they'll be competing with multiple other teams to secure his services.
Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns was asked his take on whether the Mets want Alonso back next season by New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman during an August 26 podcast episode and said, "Yeah, I'm not gonna get into the game of speculating what an offseason looks like when we're still in the middle of a season. But what I will say is I love Pete.
"[I] like him as a Met, like him as a person, he's a great guy in the clubhouse, I know what he means to our fan base, he has performed here, I'm thrilled we have him, and we'll go from there," Stearns added. "He's having a really good year. And right now, I'm focused on doing everything we can as an organization to continue to support him to allow him to continue having a really good year, and have some of the big-moment type performance that he demonstrated he can have last year."
While Stearns didn't offer too much insight there, he understands how much Alonso means to the Mets fan base and how valuable he is hitting behind Juan Soto in the middle of the Mets' lineup.
Insider Conveys Yankees' Likely Interest in Signing Pete Alonso
Speaking of Juan Soto, the New York Yankees know how valuable he can be in a lineup. And they seem to think the same about Alonso, as Jon Heyman wrote in an August 28 article that they (along with the Texas Rangers, the Boston Red Sox, the Seattle Mariners, and the Houston Astros) are expected to show interest in signing Alonso this upcoming offseason, assuming he becomes a free agent.
This doesn't come as a surprise, given that the Yankees were reportedly interested in signing Alonso last offseason before ultimately signing first baseman Paul Goldschmidt to a one-year, $12.5 million deal instead.
That said, many believe that 26-year-old slugger Ben Rice has proven that he's ready to assume the Yankees' first base duties after this season, given that he has an .839 OPS and 22 home runs in 2025.
Regardless, the Yankees have been known to stock up on offensive assets, so it wouldn't come as a surprise if they make a push to bring Alonso across town to the Bronx this winter.