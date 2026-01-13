Insider explains why Mets might miss out on top free agent hitters

The New York Mets are in play for both Cody Bellinger and Kyle Tucker right now, and appear to have a good chance to sign one of these star sluggers before the offseason arrives.

However, they're far from the only team that is keen to add an impact free agent bat to their lineup. And with this much competition, someone is sure to come up empty handed.

Oct 2, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker (30) is greeted in the dugout after scoring against the San Diego Padres during game three of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Insider gets clear about current market for top free agent hitters

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal provided an update on where the free agency market stands during a January 12 appearance on Foul Territory.

"Three big bats remain: Kyle Tucker, Cody Bellinger, Bo Bichette. More than three teams are in the hunt for those big bats; more than three big-market teams are in the hunt. In fact, I've got five. I have listed in my head: it's the Mets, it's the Yankees, it's the Phillies, it's the Dodgers, and yes, it's the Red Sox," Rosenthal said.

"So if you've got five teams in the hunt for three bats, two are going to get left out. One of them, you might think, will be the Red Sox, since they don't want to spend big on guys like this. And the other one, well, who knows?" he added.

Rosenthal then noted he was speaking to a Diamondbacks official last week when Ketel Marte was still on the trade market, and that official said, "'You know what? I don't know why these teams in the mix for Marte are not being more aggressive with us.' Because he foresaw this situation: There are not enough big bats to go around! So who is going to get left out? That's a question we're gonna see answered."

Conspicuous by their absence are the Toronto Blue Jays, who seem to still be in play for at least two of these top three free agents (Bichette and Tucker, presumably). And Rosenthal addressed this in a subsequent X post that read, "Didn’t mention Blue Jays as one of big-market teams looking for a bat. Obviously, they still could sign one of the top remaining free agents. But after getting Okamoto, I just don’t view them being as needy as the other five teams I listed."

Therefore, there are actually six big-market teams in play for these free agents. And that doesn't include any mystery clubs that. could come out of nowhere and make a massive offer.

None of this is anything new. Yet, it puts into perspective that David Stearns and the rest of the Mets' brass need to act, and act fast, if they want to land either Tucker or Bellinger.

