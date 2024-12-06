Mets' Newest Starter Hopes to Reunite With Former Teammate
Earlier this week, the New York Mets added to their starting rotation by signing Frankie Montas.
The righty has spent most of his career with the (formerly) Oakland Athletics, having pitched for them over five-and-a-half seasons. Montas also enjoyed his best season as a pro with the A's; in 2021, he finished sixth in AL Cy Young voting after pitching 187 innings with a 13-9 record, 3.37 ERA, 3.37 FIP, and 207 strikeouts against just 57 walks.
Notably, Montas was in the same rotation as left-hander Sean Manaea from 2017 to 2021; Manaea himself was traded away from Oakland in 2022, and went on to pitch for the Mets in 2024. After a career-best season in Queens, the 32-year-old opted out of his two-year contract to become a free agent.
With Manaea still on the market, the Mets are interested in a reunion - and so is Montas, who discussed his strong friendship with Manaea when speaking to the media on Friday.
"To be honest, I hope that's the case," Montas said when a reporter asked him about the chances of reuniting with his old teammate. "He's one of the guys I absolutely look up to. He helped me out when I was in Oakland... he's one of the closest guys I felt with in baseball."
Just like Montas, Manaea had a successful tenure with Oakland, pitching 727 innings over six seasons and posting a 3.86 ERA, 3.96 FIP, 1.20 WHIP, 641 strikeouts against 180 walks, and 11.0 fWAR. However, the southpaw found his greatest success yet with the Mets; he emerged as the team's ace thanks to a brilliant second half of the year, and set career-highs in innings pitched (181.2) and ERA in a full season (3.47).
Montas was also told by both Manaea and Luis Severino (the latter coincidentally signed with the Athletics on Thursday) about their positive experiences in Queens, which may have encouraged him to sign with the Mets.
"They had nothing but good things to say about the way they do things in here," Montas said. "I'm definitely excited for next year and see how they can help me improve my game."
That excitement to pitch with the Mets would only be heightened if Montas gets to reunite with his best friend.