Ex-Mets Starter Luis Severino Signs Largest Free Agent Contract in A's History
The outcome may have been expected but the result comes as a bit of a surprise.
Right-handed starter Luis Severino is now officially a former member of the New York Mets after signing a three-year, $67 million deal with the A's on Thursday. The contract has an opt-out after year two.
ESPN's Jeff Passan and Russell Dorsey of Yahoo Sports were the first to report on this news.
Believe it or not, Severino's deal is the largest free agent contract handed out by the A's in franchise history. The previous leader in this category for the A's was actually current Mets hitting coach Eric Chavez's six-year, $66 million extension signed back in 2004 when he was a star third baseman for the club.
Since Severino turned down the Mets' one-year, $21.05 million qualifying offer, New York will receive a compensation pick from the A's after the fourth-round of the 2025 MLB Draft.
Severino is coming off a major bounce-back season with the Mets after signing a one-year, $13 million prove it deal to come to Queens last year. The righty posted an 11-7 record, a 3.91 ERA, a 1.24 WHIP and 161 strikeouts in 182 innings (31 starts). He also produced a 3.24 ERA across three postseason starts as well.
The 30-year-old was a multi-time All-Star and ace for the New York Yankees earlier in his career, but was derailed by injuries and underperformance from 2019-2023.
The Mets took a chance on Severino and it paid off for both sides, as New York made it all the way to Game 6 of the NLCS and Severino gets a solid multi-year deal in free agency.
Severino, Sean Manaea and Jose Quintana all became free agents this winter and were three of the Mets' most important starters in 2024.
The Mets are in need of starting pitching help and already got the ball rolling on that front, signing righty Frankie Montas on a two-year, $34 million deal over the weekend.
With Severino now off the board, time will tell if Manaea and/or Quintana are brought back.