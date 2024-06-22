Mets Outfielder Starling Marte Leaves Game with Injury
The New York Mets may have lost one of their key players to injury.
Outfielder Starling Marte was taken out of Saturday's game against the Chicago Cubs in the second inning, and was replaced by Tyrone Taylor. He chased down a triple by Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong in the first inning, which possibly could have resulted in the injury; Marte's mobility seemed to be inhibited when he grounded out in his at-bat in the top of the second.
According to beat reporter Anthony DiComo, Marte has been battling right knee issues over the past few weeks.
Marte has been one of the Mets' most productive players this season, currently hitting .278/.328/.416 with seven home runs, 38 runs scored, 30 RBI, 12 stolen bases, and a 116 wRC+. From May 29 to June 12, he was on fire with seven multi-hit games in this nine-game stretch; however, he has cooled off considerably over the past six games, with just four hits in his last 25 plate appearances, although he has stolen two bases and scored three runs.
This decrease in production over the past week may be a result of his right knee soreness getting worse, and Saturday's game may have been the straw to break the camel's back.
Shortly after Marte left the game, Tim Healey of Newsday confirmed that the right knee soreness was responsible for the 35-year-old's premature exit.
The Mets have been on a tear as of late, winning eight of their last nine games and 12 of 17 this month, but losing an important piece like Marte could greatly hurt them in the long run.