New York Mets Expected to Ride Hot Hand in Game 6 of NLCS
With their backs against the wall in Game 5 of the NLCS, the New York Mets got a huge contribution from Jesse Winker. He went 2-for-3 with three runs scored and an RBI in the Mets' 12-6 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field on Friday to help his team force a Game 6.
When asked who would DH in the crucial Game 6 on Sunday in Los Angeles, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters that "there's a good chance" it will be Winker.
Mendoza also indicated that Winker's status depends on who they are facing, considering it will be a bullpen game for the Dodgers versus Mets lefty ace Sean Manaea. All signs point towards Winker being in the lineup either in the outfield or at DH over J.D. Martinez, who is hitting just .222 with a .639 OPS and seven strikeouts in 18 at-bats this postseason.
Winker has been one of the best hitters for the Mets in October, slashing .316/.519/.684 with a 1.203 OPS, two home runs and four RBIs in nine games. His batting average is second only to Mark Vientos' .333 and his on base percentage, slugging percentage, and OPS leads the team.
Winker was acquired from the Washington Nationals at the trade deadline in exchange for No. 17 pitching prospect Tyler Stuart. Next to bringing in setup man Ryne Stanek, this was arguably the best in-season move made by president of baseball operations David Stearns given the impact Winker has provided in the postseason.
The Mets must win on Sunday in order to even the series and force a Game 7. New York has shown resilience all year long and they will have to stave off elimination once again to stay alive.