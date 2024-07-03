Mets’ Slugger Sidelined Due to New Cleat Mishap
The New York Mets defeated the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, 7-2, but had to do it without slugger J.D. Martinez.
The veteran designated hitter was a late scratch from the lineup due to what was initially deemed a sore left ankle. But after the game, Martinez shed light on the unique circumstance that led to him missing Tuesday’s action.
“Being quite frank, I haven’t gotten my shipment of cleats in, and I had to try a new cleat yesterday,” Martinez said to the media. “Woke up today and my ankle was sore, and I was like ‘That’s weird’. Didn’t think anything of it. Everything was good, then I went to go hit in the cage and all of a sudden there was a sharp pain in my ankle.”
The Mets' DH noted his use of Adidas brand cleats. But because his preferred cleats are backordered, he had to try a different model.
Martinez, who signed a one-year, $12 million contract with New York in the offseason, has been a mainstay in the middle of the Mets’ lineup ever since he debuted with the team on April 26. The 36-year-old was sidelined for most of April due to lingering back issues, but is currently hitting .278/.360/.493 with 10 home runs, 37 RBI, and an .853 OPS this season.
Martinez previously dealt with an ankle injury in 2021, when he was with the Boston Red Sox; this occurred just before the postseason and caused him to miss the AL Wild Card Game before returning in time for the ALDS. Fortunately, this cleat mishap is not correlated with the past ankle issue, and Martinez made it clear that he and the Mets’ training staff aren’t overly concerned with this injury’s severity.
“Did some treatment today. They don’t think it’s anything… just moving and hitting on a brand new shoe is different,” he said.
Mets fans are hoping Martinez will receive his preferred cleat shipment as soon as possible, as the Mets are undoubtedly a better team with him in the lineup.