David Stearns breaks silence on Mets' offseason

New York Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns understands the frustrations from the fan base.

Speaking with reporters at a luncheon at Citi Field on Tuesday, Stearns made his first public comments since winter meetings in early-December. Since then, the Mets have watched Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz walk in free agency and traded Jeff McNeil. They also traded Brandon Nimmo for Marcus Semien this past November as well.

Despite breaking up the longtime core, Stearns believes the team's moves will ultimately benefit the Mets in both the short and long-term.

“We are committed, universally from ownership on down, to ensure that the next five years of the Mets are better,” Stearns said on Tuesday, via The New York Post, “and that we win more games and meet the lofty expectations that we all have for ourselves.

“… What we’ve done previously has not been good enough. We all know that. I certainly know that. We’ve got to do better, and we’re committed to doing that.”

In addition to acquiring Semien from the Texas Rangers, the Mets have signed Jorge Polanco, Devin Williams and Luke Weaver this offseason.

Although they lost two of their best hitters in Alonso and Nimmo, plus still need half a bullpen and haven't added a starting pitcher, Stearns thinks the Mets have a good club as it stands.

“We have elite talent at the top of our major league roster,” Stearns said. “We’ve got a very good farm system, and we’ve got a very good present-day major league team as we sit here today that’s going to get better before we get to Opening Day.

“I certainly understand that there have been points this offseason that have been frustrating for our fan base. We’re not blind to that at all. I’m certainly not blind to that. I hear it, I recognize it — from my friends and family at times — I’m also very convicted that what we are doing is the right thing for our franchise going forward to accomplish our goals.”

And it doesn't sound like the Mets are finished adding players this winter.

“I wouldn’t take anything off the table. I think we are and will continue to be involved in talks at all ranges of free agency and the trade market,” Stearns said.

