Mets' top prospect earns minor league player of the week honors
The New York Mets' top ranked prospect continues to impress in minor league action.
On Monday, Jett Williams was named Eastern League Player of the Week after a tremendous 5-game stretch with the Mets Double-A affiliate, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. From June 9th to June 15th, Williams led the Eastern League in hits, extra-base hits, triples, runs, OPS, and slugging percentage.
The former 14th overall pick has been great all season, batting .296 with a .926 OPS in 55 games for Binghamton. This past week, Williams slashed .385/.467/.962 with three doubles, two triples, and two home runs; the 21-year-old now has 10 extra-base hits, 11 runs, and seven RBI in the month of June.
Williams began his player of the week campaign with his first professional multi-home run game in just three at-bats on Wednesday. The next day, he was 3-4 with two triples, a double, two RBI, and three runs.
The hot streak continued into the weekend, with the young slugger reaching base three times on Saturday and leading off with another triple on Sunday.
On top of his big bat, Williams is a versatile fielder that has played both shortstop and center field this season. He has elite speed (18 stolen bases) and doesn't sacrifice any power despite his small frame. In May, Williams climbed 14 spots in ESPN's top prospect rankings to reach 20th in all of baseball.
Drafted in the first round by the Mets in 2022, Williams is still in the development stage with the organization. But given his raw talent combined with significant leaps in batting average and slugging this season, there is real reason to be excited about his future with the team.
If Williams continues to dominate in Double-A, he could easily see a promotion to Triple-A before the end of the season.