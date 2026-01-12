Mets’ hurler ranked top pitching prospect ahead of 2026

If there is one thing abundantly clear heading into the 2026 season for the New York Mets, it is that they have their ace.

After getting called up in late August last year, Nolan McLean dazzled during his eight big league starts for the Amazins'.

McLean, who was drafted out of Oklahoma State in the third round of the 2022 MLB Draft, posted a 5-1 record in eight starts with a 2.06 ERA, 57 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.04 in just 48 innings of work. Also, since he did not pitch over 50 innings this past season, the 24-year-old is still eligible for rookie of the year in 2026.

And with big things expected out of McLean heading into this season, Sam Dykstra of MLB Pipeline ranked the young hurler as the top right-handed pitching prospect in Major League Baseball.

Bubba Chandler of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Trey Yesavage of the Toronto Blue Jays, Andrew Painter of the Philadelphia Phillies, Seth Hernandez of the Pirates, Ryan Sloan of the Seattle Mariners, McLean's teammate Jonah Tong, Travis Sykora of the Washington Nationals, Jaxon Wiggins of the Chicago Cubs and Carlos Lagrange of the New York Yankees were the nine other righties ranked behind McLean.

Our first 2026 Top 10 by position list is RHP!



Check out the stacked list, featuring some names that have already made an impact at the big league level: https://t.co/9uFoVxopto pic.twitter.com/zi5dueEKrx — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) January 12, 2026

Read More: Mets urged to add front-line starting pitcher

While Dykstra listed McLean's slider, curveball, slider and cutter as his top three tools on the mound, he also said McLean has the highest ceiling out of the other nine prospects due to his already great success in the big leagues thus far. He additionally named him an early candidate for NL Rookie of the Year, along with Yesavage in Toronto for the AL.

"While pitchers often face an uphill awards battle against their position-player compatriots, McLean and Yesavage have already shown that their stuff plays against MLB bats, and depending on other moves and general health, they could be No. 2 starters for competitive teams in New York and Toronto all summer," Dykstra wrote.

McLean's instant brilliance on the mound began on August 16 against the Seattle Mariners, when he fired 5.1 scoreless innings, striking out eight while allowing just two hits and four walks in his MLB debut.

All eight of Nolan McLean's strikeouts in his big-league debut 💪 pic.twitter.com/KGF2BFxYIV — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) August 16, 2025

Despite the Mets still needing to bolster their rotation, McLean has certainly cemented himself as the ballclub's ace due to his late-season dominance during the 2025 campaign. The big right-hander tossed five innings or more in all of his starts and went beyond seven innings twice, including a scoreless eight-inning outing against the Phillies on August 27.

The Mets have a potential star on their hands and McLean is poised to be a vital piece for their rotation leading into this upcoming season.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Recommended Articles: