Two Top 10 Mets prospects homer on Wednesday
The New York Mets are currently riding high, holding the best record in baseball at 44-24 and having won five straight games after David Peterson's stellar complete-game shutout against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday. But there's even more for Mets fans to smile about beyond the big-league success.
Top prospects Jett Williams and Drew Gilbert both homered on Wednesday in their respective minor league games, reminding many of how deep the Mets' farm system is.
Williams, the Mets' No. 1 prospect, went deep twice for Double-A Binghamton in their 5-2 loss. The 21-year-old, selected in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft, is putting together a solid campaign after being limited in 2024 due to a wrist injury. Through 51 games in Double-A, he's slashing .288/.397/.497 with an OPS just under .900, to go along with six home runs and 21 RBI.
Meanwhile, No. 10 prospect Drew Gilbert launched his fourth homer for Triple-A Syracuse. The former first-round pick by the Astros, acquired by the Mets in the 2023 Justin Verlander trade, has struggled at the plate at the Triple-A level, hitting just .210 in 45 games. Still, Gilbert remains a legitimate power threat with the ability to get hot quickly.
While the Mets have a surplus of depth at the major league level, particularly among their position players, it wouldn't be surprising to see both Williams and Gilbert progress toward their eventual debuts. Williams has also seen increased reps in center field this year, making him an incredibly versatile and viable plug-and-play option anywhere in the lineup and field.
With Jose Siri still rehabbing from a fractured left tibia and only on a one-year deal, and the Mets' weakness in center field, there may be an opening for Williams or Gilbert sooner rather than later. That said, both players still need time to further develop before being ready to make the leap to the majors.
Siri and Tyrone Taylor don't appear to be long-term solutions in center field; they are more likely short-term stopgaps. But it wouldn't be surprising if the Mets opt not to add another outfielder before the trade deadline, instead giving one of these rising prospects a chance to fill the void.