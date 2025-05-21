Mets prospects Jett Williams, Jonah Tong on the rise in latest rankings
The New York Mets have had some must-watch minor leaguers this season.
This past week, Mets prospects Jonah Tong, Nick Morabito, and A.J. Ewing earned Player of the Week honors for their standout performances. And on Wednesday, ESPN released its updated 2025 top 50 prospects list featuring Tong at 50 and Mets No. 1 prospect Jett Williams at 20.
The top 50 was ESPN's first update to an offseason top 100 that featured four Mets: Williams at 34, Brandon Sproat at 62, Ronny Mauricio at 67, and Drew Gilbert at 84. In the new ranking, Tong was a huge riser, supplanting both Sproat and Nolan McLean as the team's top pitching prospect; Williams also jumped up 14 spots since the last installment in January.
Tong's minor league ascent has been something to see. In his last two starts for the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies, the 21-year-old hurler followed his combined perfect game (13 strikeouts on 99 pitches) with another scoreless outing. In his last 25 innings, the Mets' No. 6 overall prospect has struck out 48 batters and boasts a 2.12 ERA.
A seventh-round pick in 2022, Tong has forced himself into the conversation with the Mets' top pitching prospects with his recent play. But his emergence on the list is also tied to Sproat, the club's No. 2 overall prospect, who has struggled as of late, posting a 6.69 ERA across nine starts in Triple-A. Sproat's teammate in Syracuse and Mets No. 5 prospect McLean, on the other hand, has been brilliant with a 1.88 ERA in his seven starts.
Williams climbing ESPN's ranking should come as no surprise. The 21-year-old has been excellent for Binghamton this season, slashing .292/.388/.517 with four home runs and 16 RBI in 34 games while playing both shortstop and center field. New York selected Williams 14th overall in 2022, and he was considered the organization's top prospect ahead of the 2024 season. While Williams struggled with injuries and consistency that year, he appears to have bounced back and is poised to continue rising up the farm system.
This recent ranking is an encouraging sign for the future of the Mets' pipeline and shows the increased competition within the club's pitching prospects.