Mets Urged To Bolster Outfield In Blockbuster Deal Involving Star Slugger
Could the New York Mets attempt to complete a blockbuster trade over the next few days?
Well, it would be surprising.
The Mets have been fantastic lately and actually have the best record in July for any National League team at 14-7. There's a lot to like about this Mets team and there's real reason for hope. The Mets would be in the playoffs if the season ended today and that is something that would've been an absolute shock a few months ago.
New York was well below .500 at one point with most of the discussions being about trades involving Pete Alonso. Things have changed and now the Mets will look to add. While this is the case, the most likely options for the Mets will be some bullpen help or depth in the outfield rather than a major trade.
If the Mets decide to do otherwise, though, FanSided's Josue De Jesus put together a hypothetical trade for Chicago White Sox slugger Luis Robert Jr.
"Some players in the lineup have seen their performance decline, calling into question the offensive sustainability of this team moving forward," De Jesus said. "The Mets will have a conservative approach heading into the trade deadline, but this should not prevent them from bidding for Chicago White Sox star outfielder Luis Robert Jr...
"The Mets should offer Drew Gilbert, Ronny Mauricio, Alex Ramirez, and Calvin Ziegler for Luis Robert Jr. The Chicago White Sox are in a complete sale of their roster to complete a rebuilding that began last preseason. Robert is one of the most intriguing profiles on the market. It is undoubtedly the best bat in terms of the potential but he has seen its career affected by multiple injuries."
Robert would be a great player to help the Mets win now. But, the Mets likely won't make a major splash as they attempt to keep the books wide open heading into free agency. The Mets will attempt to retain Alonso and also look to make a splash for someone like Juan Soto. It would be great to land Robert, but the Mets may not want to add too much salary right now.
