Reunion With Veteran Outfielder Suggested For Mets With Deadline Coming
The New York Mets could use a little more depth in the outfield right now with the trade deadline just five days away.
New York has been in plenty of rumors lately as it has continued to rack up wins and the deadline has gotten closer. The Mets will be an interesting team to watch out for and the bullpen has been the most talked about area that could use an upgrade.
While this is the case, it isn't the only area the Mets should be looking at bolstering. New York could use a little more depth in the outfield and FanSided's Tim Boyle suggested an interesting trade that would reunite the Mets with Mark Canha.
"The Mets trade Justin Jarvis to the Detroit Tigers for Mark Canha," Boyle said. "Among the rewound trades, this is actually the most realistic to happen. The Detroit Tigers sell Mark Canha in the midst of a down year to the Mets to rid themselves of the remainder of his salary. In return, all they get back is a struggling already Rule 5 Draft-eligible pitcher in Justin Jarvis...
"Canha on the Mets could make some sense if the team wants to secure themselves a right-handed hitter who can mash lefties. More of a first baseman than corner outfielder these days, the Mets would have to rely on a defensive substitution for the final innings or hope the ball doesn’t get hit Canha’s way."
Canha appeared in 89 games with the Mets last year and had 6 home runs and 29 RBIs before being traded to the Milwaukee Brewers. Why not look into a deal to see what it could cost?
