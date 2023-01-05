MLB Insider says Carlos Correa Deal With New York Mets Will be 'Dramatically Different'

This MLB insider says Carlos Correa's deal with the Mets will be "dramatically different."

It has been 15 days since the Mets and Carlos Correa shocked the baseball world by agreeing on a massive contract, however, the deal is in limbo due to concerns over Correa's physical.

As the Mets and Correa's camp continue to work through things, one MLB insider believes the initial 12-year, $315 million contract agreed upon is going to be off the table.

While appearing on The Athletic's Baseball Show, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal said he expects the deal to get done, but that it will look "dramatically different."

"We expect it to be a dramatically different deal," Rosenthal said. "It's not going to be 12-years, $315 million guaranteed. The question is to what extent does the language change?"

As Rosenthal noted, the Mets have all the leverage, considering Correa already had one lucrative contract fall through this offseason.

That said, Rosenthal added that the Mets are still going to want to try to keep Correa happy, if and when the deal gets done between the two sides.

Correa initially agreed on a 13-year, $350 million deal with the San Francisco Giants last month. But when the Giants medical team flagged Correa's physical over a surgically repaired ankle with a metal plate in it, the deal ultimately fell through.

The Mets quickly acted and struck a 12-year, $315 million deal with Correa's camp. However, the Mets raised the same concerns over Correa's physical and have been working through things with Correa's team over the past two weeks.

Correa fractured his right fibula in 2014 while playing in the minor leagues, which required the insertion of a metal plate near his right ankle. Correa has not missed additional time due to this injury, but got hit in this area last September, in which he felt the plate vibrate.

While Rosenthal, and others, believe the deal with the Mets will get done, the contract will likely look different than the initial one that was agreed upon.

