Nationals Sign Dom Smith to One-Year Deal

The end of an era.

Former New York Mets first baseman and DH Dominic Smith has signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the NL East rival Washington Nationals. The deal gives Smith the chance to earn up to $2 million in performance bonuses.

USA TODAY's Bob Nightengale and FanSided's Robert Murray were first to report the deal and contract details.

Smith was selected by the Mets in the first-round of the 2013 MLB Draft and has spent his entire professional career with the organization.

Smith's best season came during the Covid-shortened 2020 campaign, in which he slashed .316/.377/.616 with 10 homers and 42 RBI.

Due to the rise of franchise cornerstone, Pete Alonso, Smith was blocked at first base in the big-leagues. Smith was the Mets' starting left fielder in 2021, and in 2022 saw time at DH and first base.

However, Smith struggled immensely in 2022, slashing just .194/.276/.284 in 58 games. Smith hurt his ankle right before the All-Star break in mid-July. After completing a minor league rehab assignment shortly afterward, he would remain in the minors for the rest of the season.

Now, Smith will be taking his talents to D.C. to play for one of the Mets' division rivals on a one-year "prove it" deal.

