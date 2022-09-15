Skip to main content

Sandy Alderson to Step Down as New York Mets' Team President

Sandy Alderson will be stepping down as New York Mets' team president in the near future.
The end of an era - well, sort of.

Sandy Alderson will be stepping down as team president of the New York Mets in the near future, as the club announced on Thursday evening.

Once a successor is hired to fill the role, Alderson will then shift to a special advisor position to team owners Steve and Alex Cohen and the senior leadership team of the organization.

"When I asked Sandy to come back to the team, it was for a defined period of time and with a specific mandate – revive our culture and this iconic franchise for our fans, partners and employees,” Mets Owner, Chairman and CEO Steve Cohen said via a team press release. “Sandy has done those very things and more and we have begun a search for his successor. When we find that person, I have asked Sandy to continue in a new role as special advisor to me and the senior leadership team.”

Alderson, who served as general manager of the Mets from 2011-2018, was brought back to the organization when Cohen purchased the team in the fall of 2020. During this period, Alderson has served as president of the entire organization, while advising the baseball operations department as well. 

The plan was always for Alderson, 74, to serve as president as part of a transitionary period for a few years under the Cohen regime. Now, with his contract set to expire in December, the longtime executive will move into a special advisor role.

Interviews are already underway for Alderson's successor. The names of the candidates are currently unknown.

