New York Mets Injury Updates: Brandon Nimmo, Tylor Megill, Drew Smith

NEW YORK -- Several banged up New York Mets players appear to be trending in the right direction towards returning to the club. 

Centerfielder Brandon Nimmo, who has not played since Friday, May 27 due to a sprained wrist, is out of the lineup again on Tuesday night against the Washington Nationals. However, manager Buck Showalter says he had a good day, his wrist has improved and he is expected to return to the starting lineup on Wednesday or Thursday. Nimmo will likely be available off the bench on Tuesday night. 

Nimmo underwent an MRI over the weekend, which showed no structural damage. His wrist has been bothering him for around three weeks, but worsened in the days leading up to Saturday, prompting the Mets to send him for imaging. 

In the meantime, outfielder Nick Plummer has entered the lineup in left field, crushing his first two career home runs, while recording four hits and five RBIs across two starts. Mark Canha has played centerfield in Nimmo's absence. 

The Mets entered play on Tuesday on a four-game winning streak. New York holds a record of 33-17 with a 9.5 game lead in the NL East. For now, there is no reason to rush Nimmo back into the lineup, especially with a pivotal 10-game west coast road trip on the horizon, in which the Mets have to face the Dodgers, Padres and Angels. They will certainly need Nimmo for this tough stretch. 

Smith

As for relief pitcher Drew Smith, who dislocated his right pinkie on a barehand attempt on Sunday night, Showalter says the righty threw on Monday and only had trouble throwing one pitch in his arsenal. But the skipper did not say whether the hurler would be available on Tuesday night. On the bright side, the 28-year-old seemingly dodged a bullet as his CT scan showed no fracture. He should be able to avoid an IL stint. 

Megill

Last but not least, starting pitcher Tylor Megill (biceps tendinitis) threw a live bullpen session on Tuesday at Citi Field. 

Showalter was encouraged by what he saw from Megill, who faced nine hitters across three innings. 

The Mets will determine next steps for the righty after seeing how he feels afterward. Megill will require at least one rehab start before rejoining the rotation. The 26-year-old appears to be on track to come off the IL by early June. 

