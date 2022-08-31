NEW YORK - Tough luck for the Mets' rookie.

Third baseman Brett Baty has a torn UCL in his right thumb that will require surgery, as the Mets announced prior to Wednesday night's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The typical recovery timeline for this injury is around five weeks.

Baty was out of the lineup on Tuesday, before undergoing imaging the following day, which revealed a tear in his thumb.

Baty, the Mets No. 2 ranked prospect, made his major league debut on August 17. The 22-year-old slashed .184/.244/.342 with a .586 OPS, two home runs and five RBIs across 38 at-bats in 11 games.

Baty will undergo surgery to repair his torn thumb on Thursday. Outfielder Terrance Gore has been called up from Triple-A Syracuse to replace Baty.

On a positive note, third baseman Eduardo Escobar recently returned from the IL. He will likely play every day at the hot corner until platoon-mate Luis Guillorme (groin strain) comes back. According to manager Buck Showalter, Guillorme could begin a rehab assignment on Sunday.

