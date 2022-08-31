Skip to main content

New York Mets 3B Brett Baty to Undergo Surgery

A tough break for New York Mets third baseman Brett Baty.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

NEW YORK - Tough luck for the Mets' rookie.

Third baseman Brett Baty has a torn UCL in his right thumb that will require surgery, as the Mets announced prior to Wednesday night's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The typical recovery timeline for this injury is around five weeks. 

Baty was out of the lineup on Tuesday, before undergoing imaging the following day, which revealed a tear in his thumb.

Baty, the Mets No. 2 ranked prospect, made his major league debut on August 17. The 22-year-old slashed .184/.244/.342 with a .586 OPS, two home runs and five RBIs across 38 at-bats in 11 games.

Baty will undergo surgery to repair his torn thumb on Thursday. Outfielder Terrance Gore has been called up from Triple-A Syracuse to replace Baty.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

On a positive note, third baseman Eduardo Escobar recently returned from the IL. He will likely play every day at the hot corner until platoon-mate Luis Guillorme (groin strain) comes back. According to manager Buck Showalter, Guillorme could begin a rehab assignment on Sunday.

Read More:

Sources: Houston Astros Offered Michael Conforto Multi-Year Deal

- Mets Injury Updates: Tylor Megill, Brett Baty, Luis Guillorme

- Why Mets Should Call Up Mark Vientos

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Luis GuillormeEduardo EscobarNew York Mets

Read More

New York Mets 3B Brett Baty to Undergo Surgery

Sources: Houston Astros Offered Michael Conforto Multi-Year Deal

New York Mets Injury Updates: Tylor Megill, Brett Baty, Luis Guillorme

Sep 5, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Mets right fielder Michael Conforto (30) advances to third base during the ninth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.
News

Sources: Houston Astros Offered Michael Conforto Multi-Year Deal

By Pat Ragazzo
Aug 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets third baseman Brett Baty (22) celebrates after a home run in his first career at-bat against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park.
News

New York Mets Injury Updates: Tylor Megill, Brett Baty, Luis Guillorme

By Pat Ragazzo
Mar 13, 2022; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets third baseman Mark Vientos reacts before taking batting practice during spring training.
News

Why New York Mets Should Call Up Mark Vientos

By Pat Ragazzo
Aug 9, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco (59) is congratulated in the dugout by teammates after coming out of the game against the Cincinnati Reds during the seventh inning at Citi Field.
News

New York Mets Injury Update: Carlos Carrasco Nearing Return

By Pat Ragazzo
Ray Knight didn't hold back when talking about the Wilpons.
News

Ray Knight Blasts Wilpons at New York Mets' Old Timers Day

By Pat Ragazzo
Aug 13, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) pitches in the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field.
News

New York Mets Owner Steve Cohen Hoping to Keep Jacob deGrom

By Pat Ragazzo
Report: New York Mets not ruling out top prospect Francisco Alvarez's MLB debut in 2022.
News

New York Mets Top Prospect Francisco Alvarez Dealing With Ankle Injury

By Pat Ragazzo
Eduardo Escobar won't be the Mets' every day third baseman after returning from IL.
News

What Return of Eduardo Escobar Means for New York Mets

By Pat Ragazzo