NEW YORK - The Mets have a number of players on the mend and one player, who is in limbo.

According to multiple reports, and later confirmed by manager Buck Showalter, Tylor Megill will begin a rehab assignment for Double-A Binghamton on Thursday night. Megill told The New York Post that the plan is for him to make five relief outings, before rejoining the Mets.

Megill began the season as a starting pitcher, in which he went 4-2 with a 5.01 ERA in 41.1 innings (nine starts). He will return as a reliever to help bolster the Mets' bullpen down the stretch. The righty has endured two extended stays on the IL due to biceps tendinitis and a shoulder strain. Megill has been on the shelf since mid-June.

In addition to Megill, Showalter revealed that infielder Luis Guillorme (groin strain) could begin a rehab assignment on Sunday. Guillorme has been spotted doing field work at Citi Field this week, and Showalter said he was scheduled to run the bases on Wednesday. When Guillorme returns, he and Eduardo Escobar will likely resume their platoon at third base.

Speaking of third base, Brett Baty underwent imaging on his thumb injury. When asked if the results came back clean, Showalter said "I didn't say that." The Mets are comfortable with Baty fielding and throwing, but are trying to see if he can swing the bat for the middle game of their series with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Showalter went on to indicate that the team may have to call up a position player to replace Baty on September 1 when rosters expand to 28 players tomorrow. Baty was only available as a pinch runner on Tuesday night.

Drew Smith (lat strain) is throwing bullpen sessions and isn't far behind Megill. He could be the next reliever to begin a rehab assignment in the next week or so.

As for Carlos Carrasco (oblique), Showalter says if all continues to go well that he should be able to rejoin the Mets' rotation over the weekend.

