The New York Mets' offense is back in a funk, having scored more than three runs a total of just five times in their last 15 games.

During this period, middle of the order bats such as Francisco Lindor (2 for last 23), Pete Alonso (12 for last 59) and Daniel Vogelbach (6 for his last 40) have fallen into ruts at the plate.

In Vogelbach's defense, the slugger tweaked his hamstring during the tail end of the Mets' series with the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park last week. Along with Vogelbach, third baseman Brett Baty is now dealing with a thumb injury, which limited his availability during the Mets' 4-3 series opener loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night.

Due to a few hitters being banged up, plus several slumping bats, now is the time for the Mets to call up top prospect Mark Vientos.

What makes this potential move even more realistic is that MLB rosters will expand to 28 players as of Thursday, September 1. So, instead of carrying two extra pitchers, the Mets could essentially bring up Vientos and a relief arm, if they choose.

Vientos, whose primary position switched from third base to first base/DH, is tearing the cover off the ball in Triple-A. Overall, the 22-year-old has hit 23 home runs, driven in 71 RBIs and holds a .903 OPS for Syracuse in 346 at-bats. In the month of August, Vientos is slashing .356/.420/.589 with four homers and 17 RBI.

Calling up Vientos could potentially provide a spark to the Mets' lineup from the DH spot. It would also allow Vogelbach and Baty to properly heal their ailments, whether it be on the bench or IL. Not to mention, deadline acquisition Darin Ruf hasn't been able to get things going in a part-time DH platoon role with Vogelbach: .206 average, .557 OPS.

While Vientos doesn't provide much positional versatility, his power bat is an asset that would complement a Mets offense that doesn't hit many home runs.

At this point on the baseball calendar, It's all hands on deck as the Mets try to separate themselves from the Atlanta Braves in the division race, who they hold a three game lead over in the NL East.

With rosters set to expand tomorrow, Vientos should be one of two players that the Mets call up from the minor leagues to help them capture the division crown down the stretch.

