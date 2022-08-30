Skip to main content

New York Mets Injury Update: Carlos Carrasco Nearing Return

Carlos Carrasco is nearing a return to the New York Mets' rotation.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

NEW YORK - The Mets are getting very close to having a fully healthy rotation, which has been a rarity this season.

According to manager Buck Showalter, right-handed starter Carlos Carrasco threw 55 pitches in his sim game on Monday and felt good afterward. If all goes well with his in between work day, Carrasco will rejoin the Mets' rotation by the end of the week.

Carrasco has been on the IL since August 16 with a low grade oblique strain. The righty was initially given a recovery timeline of 3-4 weeks, however, he is on track to beat this prognosis. 

Carrasco, 35, has had a bounce back season for the Mets in 2022, posting a 13-5 record, 3.92 ERA and 8.8 K/9 across 126.1 innings (23 starts). In his last seven starts, Carrasco is 4-1 with a 2.31 ERA. 

Trumpet Night

Timmy Trumpet, aka Timothy Smith, the musical artist behind closer Edwin Diaz's entrance song "Narco," is in attendance for Tuesday night's Mets-Dodgers game. 

If Diaz enters the game, Trumpet (Smith) will perform "Narco" live. Should Diaz not enter the game, the artist will play the song near the dugout. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"It's an incredible honor that world class athletes are using my song," Smith said. "(Diaz) is such a professional, he can do this with any song. I'm very thankful to the Mets supporters and everyone else who has downloaded my song."

"I can't wait to see Diaz play this at the World Series for a victory - I'll be there for that one."

Read More:

Ray Knight Blasts Wilpons at Mets' Old Timers Day

- Mets Owner Steve Cohen Hoping to Keep Jacob deGrom

- Mets Top Prospect Francisco Alvarez Dealing With Ankle Injury

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Carlos CarrascoEdwin DiazNew York Mets

Read More

New York Mets Injury Update: Carlos Carrasco Nearing Return

Ray Knight Blasts Wilpons at New York Mets' Old Timers Day

New York Mets Owner Steve Cohen Hoping to Keep Jacob deGrom

Ray Knight didn't hold back when talking about the Wilpons.
News

Ray Knight Blasts Wilpons at New York Mets' Old Timers Day

By Pat Ragazzo
Aug 13, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) pitches in the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field.
News

New York Mets Owner Steve Cohen Hoping to Keep Jacob deGrom

By Pat Ragazzo
Report: New York Mets not ruling out top prospect Francisco Alvarez's MLB debut in 2022.
News

New York Mets Top Prospect Francisco Alvarez Dealing With Ankle Injury

By Pat Ragazzo
Eduardo Escobar won't be the Mets' every day third baseman after returning from IL.
News

What Return of Eduardo Escobar Means for New York Mets

By Pat Ragazzo
Mets are retiring Willie Mays' No. 24.
News

New York Mets Retire Willie Mays' Number

By Pat Ragazzo
Mychal Givens has struggled since getting traded to Mets at deadline.
News

New York Mets' Bullpen Must Get Back on Track Before Postseason

By Pat Ragazzo
Aug 15, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco (59) in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park.
News

Carlos Carrasco Expects to Return to New York Mets Earlier Than Planned

By Pat Ragazzo
Oct 1, 2016; Philadelphia, PA, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Bartolo Colon (40) in action during a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.
News

Look: Bartolo Colon Prepares for New York Mets' Old Timers Day

By Pat Ragazzo