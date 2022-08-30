NEW YORK - The Mets are getting very close to having a fully healthy rotation, which has been a rarity this season.

According to manager Buck Showalter, right-handed starter Carlos Carrasco threw 55 pitches in his sim game on Monday and felt good afterward. If all goes well with his in between work day, Carrasco will rejoin the Mets' rotation by the end of the week.

Carrasco has been on the IL since August 16 with a low grade oblique strain. The righty was initially given a recovery timeline of 3-4 weeks, however, he is on track to beat this prognosis.

Carrasco, 35, has had a bounce back season for the Mets in 2022, posting a 13-5 record, 3.92 ERA and 8.8 K/9 across 126.1 innings (23 starts). In his last seven starts, Carrasco is 4-1 with a 2.31 ERA.

Trumpet Night

Timmy Trumpet, aka Timothy Smith, the musical artist behind closer Edwin Diaz's entrance song "Narco," is in attendance for Tuesday night's Mets-Dodgers game.

If Diaz enters the game, Trumpet (Smith) will perform "Narco" live. Should Diaz not enter the game, the artist will play the song near the dugout.

"It's an incredible honor that world class athletes are using my song," Smith said. "(Diaz) is such a professional, he can do this with any song. I'm very thankful to the Mets supporters and everyone else who has downloaded my song."

"I can't wait to see Diaz play this at the World Series for a victory - I'll be there for that one."

