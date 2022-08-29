Skip to main content

Ray Knight Blasts Wilpons at New York Mets' Old Timers Day

Ray Knight didn't hold back when discussing the Wilpons at New York Mets' Old Timers Day.
The New York Mets had a special turn out for Old Timers' Day on Saturday, which made several former players feel back at home - especially Ray Knight.

The 1986 World Series MVP was pleased with the warm welcome he and other ex-Mets received, and he didn't mince any words when discussing his disdain for the previous owners Fred and Jeff Wilpon. 

"I hadn’t spoken to Jeff Wilpon in 30 years, period," Knight told the New York Post on Saturday after the festivities. "Never was invited back, except for the 30-year [World Series reunion]. I was never invited to throw out the first pitch, none of that stuff. And that hurts because you give everything you have, and you expect somebody to give a little something back, and that’s what this organization is doing now.

"I love the New York Mets. I don’t like the Wilpons, I don’t like any of that deal."

After helping the Mets win the World Series in '86, Knight was not brought back by the team. Instead, he signed with the Baltimore Orioles, before finishing his career with the Detroit Tigers in 1988.

Knight spent three years with the Mets from 1984-1986 and helped them capture their last championship.

It's safe to say that Knight is a big fan of Mets owner Steve Cohen, who bought the team from the Wilpons for $2.4 billion in 2020. 

