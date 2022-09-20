Skip to main content

New York Mets Clinch First Postseason Berth Since 2016, Max Scherzer Wins 200

It has happened.

The New York Mets are heading back to the postseason for the first time since 2016.

The Mets clinched a playoff berth with a 7-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday evening at American Family Field, which was their 94th victory of the season. 

In his return from the IL, ace pitcher Max Scherzer threw six perfect innings on 68 pitches and struck out nine batters. Not only did Scherzer pick up his 10th win of the year, but he also notched the 200th win of his Hall of Fame career.

On offense, all nine members of the Mets' lineup reached base. Pete Alonso crushed his 36th home run of the season, while Francisco Lindor, Daniel Vogelbach, Tyler Naquin and Tomas Nido all drove in runs of their own.

Tylor Megill gave up a two-run homer in relief, but Seth Lugo and Adam Ottavino did the rest to the secure the win.

With the Mets clinching a postseason berth, they will now attempt to win the NL East division title with 13 games left. That said, the Atlanta Braves are just one game behind them and have won the most games in baseball since June 1. Things will likely come down to the wire between these two teams, who will meet each other for a three game series at Truist Park from September 30-October 2.

The Mets are heading to the playoffs in Steve Cohen's second year as owner, and in the first year of manager Buck Showalter and general manager Billy Eppler.

