Dwight Gooden to pitch in New York Mets' Old Timers' Game.

Following the New York Mets' announcement on Thursday that franchise great outfielder Darryl Strawberry will attend Old Timers' Day, the other half of this once extremely talented young duo that helped turn the team around in the 1980s, Dwight "Doc" Gooden revealed he will be playing in the game on August 27.

“Yes, I’ll be playing,” Gooden told The New York Post’s Jake Brown and Nelson Figueroa on the “Amazin’ But True” podcast.

“Hopefully, hopefully, let’s knock on wood, I’m the starting pitcher,” Gooden said, “I might have like five pitches.”

The Mets have yet to announce that Gooden will be attending Old Timers' Day, and have not informed the two-time World Series champion that he will be starting the game. But Gooden is assuming he will take the mound to start due to process of elimination.

“[The Mets] did not ask me to start, but I’m just assuming,” said Gooden. “I figure Jerry Koosman is probably too old. There are plenty of options. I’m just assuming I’m starting. No one told me I’m starting. They did tell me they want me to play, but I’m just assuming that."

Gooden was selected at No. 5 overall by the Mets in 1982, and went onto make his major league debut two years later. The righty pitched for a decade in Queens, winning National League Rookie of the Year in 1984, the N.L. Cy Young Award in 1985 and helped the Mets win the 1986 World Series. Gooden made four All-Star teams along the way as well.

“I’m starting to get in good shape for that because you don’t want to go out and embarrass yourself, especially with my kids on hand. It should be fun. I’m glad they’re bringing Old Timers’ back to Citi Field. I mean, it’s wonderful for the fans. They’re always talking about it, especially at dinner with the Yankees. I played a couple with the Yankees, but you know I’m a Met always.”

Gooden, 57, went onto share that he believes his former 1986 World Series teammate Lenny Dykstra should be play in the Old Timers' Game, too. However, it remains to be seen whether the Mets will decide to invite Dykstra, who has a controversial past with financial and legal troubles.

