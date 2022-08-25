Skip to main content

New York Mets Injury Updates: Eduardo Escobar, Luis Guillorme

Find out the latest injury updates for New York Mets infielders Eduardo Escobar and Luis Guillorme.
Help is on the way. 

New York Mets third baseman Eduardo Escobar (oblique) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with the High-A Brooklyn Cyclones on Thursday night, as manager Buck Showalter told reporters.

According to Showalter, Escobar should be ready to rejoin the Mets on Friday or Saturday during their series with the Colorado Rockies.

Escobar is batting second for the Cyclones tonight and playing shortstop. It's possible that Escobar will be the backup shortstop to Francisco Lindor when he returns from the IL, which would allow rookie third baseman Brett Baty to remain in the major leagues. 

With Escobar nearing a return, versatile infielder Luis Guillorme was seen fielding ground balls at Citi Field on Thursday. Guillorme has been on the IL since August 15 with a left groin strain. He was given a 4-6 week recovery timeline, but appears to be ahead of schedule at the moment. 

Once both Escobar and Guillorme are healthy, they will likely resume a shared role at third base. Guillorme also plays second base and is the Mets' primary backup shortstop as well. 

Guillorme, who brings Gold Glove caliber defense and significant value as a super utility man, is slashing .383/.355/.357 with a .712 OPS in 86 games this season. 

