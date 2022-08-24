Reinforcements are on the horizon for the Mets bullpen.

According to a source, right-handed relief pitcher Drew Smith (right lat strain) has reached the aggressive phase of long toss, which is the last step before he would begin throwing bullpen sessions.

With bullpen sessions nearing, Smith would then need to face live hitters afterward as the following step, before going out on a rehab assignment. This makes a mid-September return to the big-league club seem like a possibility.

Smith has been on the IL since July 28. Although he has struggled, 4.24 ERA in his last 30 appearances, 5.29 ERA in his last 15 outings, Smith's return would help strengthen the Mets' bullpen depth down the stretch. And if the 28-year-old is healthy and able to revert back to the dominant reliever he was earlier in the season It'd be a major boost for the Mets' pen. Smith also dealt with a dislocated right pinkie finger suffered in late-May, which effected some of his pitch grips.

Another key reliever, righty Tommy Hunter (lower back tightness), threw a live batting practice session on Wednesday, per source. The Mets will wait to see how Hunter feels on Thursday, before deciding whether he can be activated from the IL or not.

Hunter, 36, underwent back surgery last year, which nearly led to a decision to retire from baseball. The veteran righty has posted a 2.51 ERA in 14.1 innings with the Mets this season. The Mets were hoping Hunter, who has been on the IL since August 6, would come off the IL last Sunday, but that didn't happen due to a hiccup in his recovery.

Additionally, right-hander Tylor Megill (shoulder strain) says he is set to throw live batting practice on Friday for the first time in his rehab process. Megill will likely need to throw more than one live BP, before heading out on a rehab assignment. The plan is for Megill to rejoin the Mets as a relief pitcher, which could come some time in early-September.

