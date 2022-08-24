Skip to main content

Source: Mets' Drew Smith Ramping Up, Tommy Hunter Trending Towards Return

Mets' Drew Smith is ramping up, Tommy Hunter trending towards return.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Reinforcements are on the horizon for the Mets bullpen. 

According to a source, right-handed relief pitcher Drew Smith (right lat strain) has reached the aggressive phase of long toss, which is the last step before he would begin throwing bullpen sessions. 

With bullpen sessions nearing, Smith would then need to face live hitters afterward as the following step, before going out on a rehab assignment. This makes a mid-September return to the big-league club seem like a possibility. 

Smith has been on the IL since July 28. Although he has struggled, 4.24 ERA in his last 30 appearances, 5.29 ERA in his last 15 outings, Smith's return would help strengthen the Mets' bullpen depth down the stretch. And if the 28-year-old is healthy and able to revert back to the dominant reliever he was earlier in the season It'd be a major boost for the Mets' pen. Smith also dealt with a dislocated right pinkie finger suffered in late-May, which effected some of his pitch grips. 

Another key reliever, righty Tommy Hunter (lower back tightness), threw a live batting practice session on Wednesday, per source. The Mets will wait to see how Hunter feels on Thursday, before deciding whether he can be activated from the IL or not. 

Hunter, 36, underwent back surgery last year, which nearly led to a decision to retire from baseball. The veteran righty has posted a 2.51 ERA in 14.1 innings with the Mets this season. The Mets were hoping Hunter, who has been on the IL since August 6, would come off the IL last Sunday, but that didn't happen due to a hiccup in his recovery. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Additionally, right-hander Tylor Megill (shoulder strain) says he is set to throw live batting practice on Friday for the first time in his rehab process. Megill will likely need to throw more than one live BP, before heading out on a rehab assignment. The plan is for Megill to rejoin the Mets as a relief pitcher, which could come some time in early-September. 

Read More:

Should Mets Sign Justin Verlander in Offseason?

- Mets ace Jacob deGrom to Make Next Start Thursday

- Where Francisco Alvarez, Mark Vientos Stand in Their Development

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Drew SmithTommy HunterNew York Mets

Read More

Source: Mets' Drew Smith Ramping Up, Tommy Hunter Trending Towards Return

Should New York Mets Sign Justin Verlander in Offseason?

Max Scherzer Willing to Assist New York Mets' Bullpen in Postseason

Aug 23, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) delivers a pitch during the third inning against the Minnesota Twins at Minute Maid Park.
News

Should New York Mets Sign Justin Verlander in Offseason?

By Pat Ragazzo
Aug 12, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer (21) pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at Citi Field.
News

Max Scherzer Willing to Assist New York Mets' Bullpen in Postseason

By Pat Ragazzo
Aug 13, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) pitches in the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field.
News

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom to Make Next Start Thursday

By Pat Ragazzo
Aug 22, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer (21) pitches in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.
News

New York Mets ace Max Scherzer Sets Major Career Milestone

By Pat Ragazzo
Jun 16, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Tylor Megill (38) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Citi Field.
News

New York Mets Injury Updates: Taijuan Walker, Tylor Megill, Drew Smith

By Pat Ragazzo
New York Mets top prospects Francisco Alvarez and Mark Vientos bump chests at the MLB All-Star Futures Game in July.
News

Where Mets Prospects Francisco Alvarez, Mark Vientos Stand in Their Development

By Pat Ragazzo
Aug 16, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker (99) reacts after issuing a walk against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park.
News

Taijuan Walker Decision Looming for New York Mets

By Pat Ragazzo
Aug 21, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets left fielder Mark Canha (19) watches his three run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the seventh inning at Citizens Bank Park.
News

Mark Canha, Nate Fisher Play Hero for New York Mets; Steve Cohen Approves

By Pat Ragazzo