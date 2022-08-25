Skip to main content

New York Mets Should Sign This Veteran Pitcher to Boost Depth

New York Mets should add this veteran pitcher, who recently opted out of his contract.
You can never have too much pitching.

In the New York Mets' case their farm system is extremely thin in the pitching department at the upper levels. That is why they should be keeping an open mind regarding the possibility of picking up arms that become available around the league.

On Thursday, right-hander Chase Anderson opted out of his minor league deal with the Tampa Bay Rays, as FanSided's Robert Murray reported.

Anderson, 34, has mostly been a starter in his big-league career, but was serving as a reliever for the Rays' Triple-A affiliate, where he posted a 3-0 record and 3.60 ERA across 10 appearances. 

Anderson had spent most of his 2022 campaign with the Detroit Tigers' Triple-A affiliate: the Toledo Mud Hens, in which he started 15 games. 

The Mets are a team that has been forced to do a significant amount of roster maneuvering due to various injuries on their big-league pitching staff. This has seen New York call-up Jose Butto, Nate Fisher and other unknown names to be fill in starters and relievers. 

As a result of their razor thin pitching depth, bringing Anderson in on a minor league deal wouldn't be the worst idea. 

Anderson last appeared in the major leagues in 2021 for the NL East division rival Philadelphia Phillies. The veteran hurler made nine starts and 14 total appearances a season ago, posting a 2-4 record and 6.75 ERA. 

Despite his poor numbers overall, left-handed batters hit an anemic .174 off Anderson in 2021, which could help a Mets' bullpen that lacks southpaws beyond Joely Rodriguez. For Anderson's career, lefties have hit only .220 against him. 

Anderson's best year came as a starter in 2017 for the Milwaukee Brewers, where he went 12-4 with a 2.74 ERA. 

The Rays picked up Anderson on July 25 after the Tigers released him. Now that Anderson found his groove a bit in the minors, which led to his decision to exercise his opt out, the Mets should sign him to a minor league deal to enhance their depth. They would also be bringing in an arm that thrives against left-handed batters. 

