Report: Edwin Diaz hoping to sign long-term deal with New York Mets.

Edwin Diaz is having an elite season as the closer of the New York Mets.

And he is hoping this won't be his last campaign in Queens, as he is set to become a free agent after the season concludes.

“If they give me the chance, I’d love to stay here,” Diaz told Mark Sanchez of The New York Post on Friday. “My family feels comfortable here in New York. I feel comfortable here with the team. I like my teammates.

“Looking forward to see if I can stay here," he added.

Diaz is having a spectacular season, posting a 1.83 ERA, to go along with 18 saves. He has also struck out 68 of the 136 batters he has faced this year, which is good for an astounding 17.8 K/9 rate. Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman holds the single-season record with 17.7 K/9, which came while he was with the Cincinnati Reds in 2014.

Prior to the 2019 season, the Seattle Mariners traded Diaz to the Mets, along with Robinson Cano, which saw New York cough up top prospect Jarred Kelenic. Diaz initially struggled in his first season in Queens, but has since gotten better in every campaign. This year, he is on a level of his own, and with National League All-Star rosters being announced later today, Diaz has a strong shot to make the team.

As Diaz told The Post, he focused on throwing first pitch strikes in the offseason, which has seen him notch a career-high 69.7% in this category this year. He has also thrown his slider more this season, an effective strategy that has complemented his 100+ mph fastball.

Diaz, Brandon Nimmo and Chris Bassitt are the most notable Mets that are pending free agents. The belief is that the team has not discussed contract extensions with these players during the regular season. This means Diaz will likely hit the open market after the 2022 season concludes. While the Mets are destined to have competition if things play out this way, Diaz is hoping to stick around in New York on a long-term deal.

Read More:

- Mets' Jacob deGrom Expected to Make 3rd Rehab Start for Triple-A Syracuse

- Keith Hernandez Further Ingrained in Mets' History With Jersey Retirement

- Rival Teams View Trey Mancini as Mets' 'Top Option' Ahead of Trade Deadline

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.