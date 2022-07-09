New York Mets' Jacob deGrom Expected to Make 3rd Rehab Start for Triple-A Syracuse

NEW YORK — It’s starting to get real.

According to a source, Mets ace Jacob deGrom is expected to make his third rehab start for Triple A Syracuse on Thursday, July 14.

DeGrom will throw a side session on Tuesday, and if all goes well, his rehab assignment will shift to Syracuse afterward.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner made two starts for Single A Port St. Lucie, where he tossed a total of 4 2/3 shutout innings, while allowing three hits, striking out 11 batters and issuing zero walks.

His latest start came on Friday night, in which he went three scoreless innings, gave up three hits and struck out six. He topped out at 101 mph on his fastball and hit 94 mph on his slider. DeGrom’s latest pitch count limit was 40, so his next target could be in the 50-55 pitch limit range, but that has yet to be revealed.

Now, the righty will likely move to the upper levels of the minor leagues to continue his rehab assignment. He is expected to make a total of four rehab outings, which means he could have two starts left, before rejoining the Mets. His return to New York’s rotation could come sometime between July 24-27 during the team’s home stand against the San Diego Padres and New York Yankees.

While in Triple A, DeGrom could get to throw to Mets top prospect catcher Francisco Alvarez, who was recently promoted to Syracuse and could find himself in the bigs down the stretch of the season.

