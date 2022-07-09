Skip to main content

New York Mets' Jacob deGrom Expected to Make 3rd Rehab Start for Triple-A Syracuse

Jacob deGrom’s rehab assignment is expected to move to Triple A Syracuse.

NEW YORK — It’s starting to get real.

According to a source, Mets ace Jacob deGrom is expected to make his third rehab start for Triple A Syracuse on Thursday, July 14.

DeGrom will throw a side session on Tuesday, and if all goes well, his rehab assignment will shift to Syracuse afterward.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner made two starts for Single A Port St. Lucie, where he tossed a total of 4 2/3 shutout innings, while allowing three hits, striking out 11 batters and issuing zero walks.

His latest start came on Friday night, in which he went three scoreless innings, gave up three hits and struck out six. He topped out at 101 mph on his fastball and hit 94 mph on his slider. DeGrom’s latest pitch count limit was 40, so his next target could be in the 50-55 pitch limit range, but that has yet to be revealed. 

Now, the righty will likely move to the upper levels of the minor leagues to continue his rehab assignment. He is expected to make a total of four rehab outings, which means he could have two starts left, before rejoining the Mets. His return to New York’s rotation could come sometime between July 24-27 during the team’s home stand against the San Diego Padres and New York Yankees.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

While in Triple A, DeGrom could get to throw to Mets top prospect catcher Francisco Alvarez, who was recently promoted to Syracuse and could find himself in the bigs down the stretch of the season. 

Read More:

- Rival Teams View Trey Mancini as Mets' 'Top Option' Ahead of Trade Deadline

- Chris Bassitt Regrets Telling Mets About Positive Covid Test

- Mets Have Scouted Reliever David Robertson

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Jacob deGromNew York Mets

Read More

New York Mets' Jacob deGrom Expected to Make 3rd Rehab Start for Triple-A Syracuse

17 minutes ago

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom Passes Latest Test in 2nd Rehab Start

16 hours ago

New York Mets' Pete Alonso Details Custom Made Polar Bear Cleats

19 hours ago
Mets ace Jacob deGrom dominated in his first rehab start.
News

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom Passes Latest Test in 2nd Rehab Start

By Pat Ragazzo16 hours ago
New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso details custom made Polar Bear cleats.
News

New York Mets' Pete Alonso Details Custom Made Polar Bear Cleats

By Pat Ragazzo19 hours ago
Jun 5, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Trey Mancini (16) scores a run on Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle (6) (not pictured) two run home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the fourth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
News

Rival Teams View Trey Mancini as New York Mets' 'Top Option' Ahead of Trade Deadline

By Pat Ragazzo19 hours ago
Jun 25, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Nationals designated hitter Nelson Cruz (23) rounds the bases after he hits a two run home run against the Texas Rangers during the sixth inning at Globe Life Field.
News

Nelson Cruz on New York Mets' Radar, Why They Should Go Different Route

By Pat RagazzoJul 8, 2022
Mar 27, 2022; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) throws a pitch in the first inning during spring training against the St. Louis Cardinals at Clover Park.
News

New York Mets Rehab Updates: Jacob deGrom, Trevor May

By Pat RagazzoJul 8, 2022
How Francisco Alvarez could force New York Mets' hand.
News

New York Mets Top Prospect Francisco Álvarez Experiences Special Week

By Rob PiersallJul 7, 2022
Jun 14, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Chris Bassitt (40) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Citi Field.
News

Chris Bassitt Regrets Telling New York Mets About Positive Covid Test

By Pat RagazzoJul 7, 2022
Apr 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Chicago Cubs relief pitcher David Robertson (37) pitches in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.
News

New York Mets Have Scouted Reliever David Robertson

By Pat RagazzoJul 7, 2022