Rival teams view Trey Mancini as New York Mets' "top option" ahead of trade deadline.

NEW YORK - It's no secret that the Mets are interested in acquiring a bat ahead of the August 2 trade deadline.

But here's the perception from other teams around the league.

A number of rival executives in the National League are under the impression that the Mets are big fans of Baltimore Orioles slugger Trey Mancini, who is destined to be available, given he is expected to become a free agent in the offseason. These same execs feel that if the price is right, Mancini could very well be the Mets' "top option" at the deadline.

Mancini has eight home runs and 33 RBIs, while slashing .280/.354/.423 with a .777 OPS across 75 games this season. Since his first full season in the big-leagues in 2017, the 30-year-old has hit at least 21 homers in every campaign (did not play in shortened 2020 season due to colon cancer).

Although he is on-pace to hit 17 homers this year, the belief around the industry is that his power has been hurt by the Orioles' head-scratching new ballpark dimensions, which were centered around pushing back the left field wall at Camden Yards.

Regardless, Mancini is a very productive hitter, with right-handed pop that would complement the Mets' lineup well. He also carries the type of versatility that is valued by general manager Billy Eppler and staff. Mancini has the ability to play first base and the corner outfield spots. While the veteran would provide depth at three different positions defensively for the Mets, his every day lineup spot would likely come at DH. He is seen as an ideal fit for the Mets, given how many areas his presence can address. Mancini also played for Mets manager Buck Showalter in Baltimore from when he debuted in the end of 2016 through the 2018 season.

In addition to Mancini, rival execs around the league also believe the Mets are one of many teams that like Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell. Like Mancini, Bell is looked at as an option for the Mets. But the possibility of Bell landing in Queens is probably not as likely since he may cost a top prospect to acquire. It's difficult enough for division rivals to trade with each other, but it's another conversation when it comes to sending top young minor league talent to a division opponent. Bell is a switch-hitter, and a major impact bat (12 homers, 47 RBI, .895 OPS) that would serve as the Mets' DH, while providing depth at first base behind Pete Alonso. But despite his expiring contract, the price tag might be too high for Bell to land in Queens.

The Mets are looking for bullpen help and have scouted Chicago Cubs reliever David Robertson. New York is expected to survey the market for high-leverage relief arms, who are playing on expiring deals. Detroit Tigers' Andrew Chafin could be a name to keep an eye out for (player option in 2023). Chafin has a 2.45 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 30 strikeouts across 25 2/3 innings this season. He could be an ideal fit for a Mets bullpen that is lacking lefties, beyond Joely Rodriguez.

