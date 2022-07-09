Emotional Keith Hernandez further ingrained in New York Mets' history with jersey retirement.

NEW YORK — His day has finally arrived.



One of the most deserving days in franchise history, Keith Hernandez’s no. 17 was retired by the Mets on Saturday, July 9.



This means no other Met will ever share a number with Hernandez moving forward— and rightfully so.



Hernandez spoke in the Mets' press conference room at Citi Field on Saturday afternoon prior to his on-field ceremony/speech in front of fans. And as expected, an emotional Hernandez, who played for the Mets from 1983-1989, got a bit choked up.

Hernandez is easily one of the most important players in franchise history. After winning their first World Series title in 1969, the Mets eventually reverted back to being “lovable losers” in the late 70s and early 80s. But in the summer of 1983, everything changed when the team acquired the St. Louis Cardinals’ MVP caliber first baseman.



This shocking acquisition was a result of Hernandez getting in the doghouse with the Cardinals. So despite helping St. Louis capture the 1982 World Series, they sent him packing to the lowly Mets.



And the rest is history as trading for Hernandez proved to be a franchise altering move for the Mets. Once Hernandez’s father convinced him to re-sign with the Mets on a long-term deal in the 1984 offseason, everything changed forever.



It didn’t take long afterward for Hernandez to become a cornerstone player for the franchise and lead them back to glory. In 1986, the Mets were champs again, capturing their second World Series title in club history.

While Hernandez, a former Mets team captain, is in both the Mets and Cardinals Hall of Fame, he has yet to be inducted into Cooperstown. This could change at some point down the road if he eventually gets back on the ballot.



As highlighted by his former agent Scott Boras, Hernandez is the only player not in the Hall of Fame to lead their respective position in total Gold Glove Awards, among many other accolades. It’s evident that Hernandez was a game-changer wherever he went, a leader, fiery competitor, and not only one of the best first basemen of his era, but one of the best players of his generation, specifically throughout the span of his prime from 1979-1988 (won co-NL MVP in ‘79, runner up in '84).



Although Hernandez will have to wait a bit longer to be re-considered for the Hall of Fame, his number retirement will only further ingrain him in Mets immortality.

The Mets are wearing a No. 17 patch on their jerseys on Saturday in honor of Hernandez. When the man of the afternoon stepped to the podium during his pregame ceremony on the field, he was showered with "Keith Hernandez" chants from the Citi Field faithful.

