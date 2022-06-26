New York Mets’ Edwin Diaz Throws Fastest Pitch of Career

MIAMI — It seems like the Mets’ closer just keeps getting better every time he takes the hill.

Edwin Diaz recorded back-to-back saves as the Mets’ took the first two games of their series with the Marlins at LoanDepot park over the weekend.

On Saturday, Diaz struck out the side for save No. 16 on the season. But Diaz, who is known for throwing hard and striking out hitters, notched a career best in this outing. The righty touched 102.6 mph on his fastball, which was the fastest pitch he has ever thrown in the majors.

Diaz also eclipsed the second-fastest pitch of his career at 102.2 mph later in this inning as well. His previous career-high was 102 mph against the San Diego Padres in June of 2021.

“He’s so much more of a pitcher than I thought originally when I watched him from afar,” manager Buck Showalter said.

“I know a lot of people think he just goes out there and sees how hard he can throw, but it’s not the case. He pitches. And when you combine that with good stuff, you got a chance to do what he’s doing.”

Beyond his eye popping velocity, Diaz is enduring an elite campaign and All-Star caliber season. He has posted a 2.12 ERA and has struck out 57 of 115 batters he has faced. He holds a league-leading 17.3 K/9. The Mets are 28-2 in games Diaz has appeared in this season.

