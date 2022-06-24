New York Mets get James McCann back from IL.

MIAMI - The Mets have gotten their starting catcher back sooner than expected.

James McCann rejoined the Mets in Miami on Friday and was activated from the IL. As a result, backup catcher Patrick Mazeika was optioned back to Triple A.

McCann suffered a broken hamate bone in his hand in mid-May, which landed him on the IL on May 13. The 31-year-old underwent surgery shortly afterward, and was initially given a six week recovery timeline. Fortunately, McCann was able to return in just under the six week-mark. Tomas Nido served as the Mets' primary catcher during McCann's absence.

Although he has struggled at the plate so far this season, slashing .196/.266/.286 with a .551 OPS, McCann helped the Mets' rotation eclipse a sub-3.00 ERA prior to landing on the shelf. He is currently ranked 18th in baseball with one catcher framing run and a 51% strike rate behind the dish, per Baseball Savant. He also has four defensive runs saved across 162 innings caught in 2022.

McCann was an All-Star back in 2019 with the Chicago White Sox, in which he slashed .273/.328/.460 slash line with 18 home runs and 60 RBIs. This earned him a four-year, $40 million deal with the Mets. While McCann hasn't come close to enduring similar offensive results in New York, his prior track record would indicate that he is a much more productive hitter than he has shown this season, prior to his injury. Regardless, having McCann's defense back behind the plate, as well as his ability to call a game, is a positive for the Mets' pitching staff.

