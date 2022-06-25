Report: New York Mets showing interest in this All-Star starter.

MIAMI - The New York Mets already have their eyes on one of the top starting pitchers, who is expected to be available on the trade market ahead of the August 2 deadline.

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman The New York Post, the Mets are one of several teams that have checked-in on Cincinnati Reds ace Luis Castillo.

Castillo, 29, is destined to be shopped ahead of the deadline by the cost-cutting Reds. The righty is under relatively cheap control for all of 2023, plus has high-upside as a top of the rotation starter. His best season came in 2019 when he made the All-Star team, won 15 games, posted a 3.40 ERA and struck out 226 batters in a little over 190 innings.

In addition to Castillo, the Mets have also scouted his rotation-mate on the Reds, fellow righty Tyler Mahle. Oakland Athletics’ pitcher Frankie Montas is another name to keep an eye on as well.

Regarding Castillo and Montas, these arms will certainly be costly and the Mets have already indicated they’re unwilling to deal any of their top prospects. This factor will make it tricky for the Mets to trade for a top arm on the market.

They could potentially target a depth starter such as Mahle, who would cost much less than Castillo or Montas in assets to acquire. Mahle had a career-year in 2021, producing a 13-6 record and 3.75 ERA, however, he has a 4.57 ERA across 15 starts this season. On the other hand, the 27-year-old has pitched to a 2.67 ERA in the month of June.

Starting pitching was expected to be a strength for the Mets this year, but they’ve been hit hard with the injury bug in this area. That's why general manager Billy Eppler and staff seem likely to add to this unit at this point.

With Max Scherzer (oblique) expected to return from the IL in the near future, the Mets are hoping to get their other ace, Jacob deGrom (shoulder), back by mid to late-July. If Scherzer and deGrom are both pitching in the Mets’ rotation as we get closer to the deadline, the team should still look to add another starter. Being able to rely on Scherzer and deGrom atop the rotation will give the Mets more flexibility to target a quality depth arm, as opposed to a big ticket hurler. But it's hard to bank on these two aces, given their recent injury history.

These next few weeks will determine whether the Mets, who have needs for another bat and high-leverage arm in the bullpen, go hard for a top hurler or choose to add a depth starter ahead of the deadline. They're hoping the long awaited returns of Scherzer and deGrom will allow them to do the latter.

