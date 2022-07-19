New York Mets lose outfield depth as Gold Glover Elects Free Agency

The Ender Inciarte era was short lived in Queens.

According to MLB's transactions page, Inciarte has elected free agency, as opposed to accepting a minor league assignment, which would have saw him return to Triple A Syracuse.

After signing a minor league deal with the Mets on June 20, Inciarte was called up eight days later to replace struggling outfielder Nick Plummer.

From there, Inciarte, a former three-time Gold Glove outfielder with the Atlanta Braves (2016 to 2018), spent 11 games with the Mets, going just 1-for-8 with a run scored, while receiving minimal playing time.

With the recent return of Travis Jankowski (finger surgery), who holds a similar skillset to the ex-Braves outfielder, Inciarte was ultimately designated for assignment on July 24.

For the second time this season, Inciarte is a free agent and will be seeking a major league opportunity. The 31-year-old exercised an opt-out clause in his minor league contract with the Yankees back in June, before signing with the Mets shortly afterward.

With Inciarte hitting the open market, the Mets' outfield depth takes a bit of a hit at the upper levels of the minor leagues. But with Jankowski back, there was no room for Inciarte on the big-league bench.

