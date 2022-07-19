New York Mets' Pete Alonso on Shohei Ohtani: "He'd be more than welcome in Queens."

As long as we are linking MLB superstars to the New York Mets.

With all of the recent buzz surrounding Juan Soto, who is now on the trading block after he rejected the Washington Nationals' 15-year, $440 million extension offer, another MLB superstar was brought up in the same breath as the Mets on Monday as well.

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso was asked about Los Angeles Angels pitcher and DH Shohei Ohtani during All-Star week festivities in Los Angeles.

Alonso could not express more praise for Ohtani, who the Mets saw in a three-game road series back in June, which took place in Anaheim.

But that's not all, Alonso was then asked to share his thoughts about the possibility of Ohtani becoming a Met one day, which stems from recent speculation by ESPN.

"He's an MVP, he has so much talent," Alonso said of Ohtani. "He'd be great, he'd be more than welcome in Queens."

Ohtani has quickly become one of the most exciting stars in baseball since coming over to MLB from Japan in 2018. The 28-year-old pitches and hits, and is the game's first two-way player since the great Babe Ruth.

Ohtani will become a free agent after the 2023 season and It's no sure thing that he will remain with the Los Angeles Angels, who have failed to put together a winning campaign since he arrived in '18.

Ohtani is destined to draw a record-setting contract if he reaches free agency, and the Mets have deep-pocketed owner Steve Cohen, who wants to win and is willing to spend.

Back in June, ESPN insider Buster Olney said not to count out the Mets as a possible landing destination for Ohtani after the '23 campaign.

“There are only 16 months before Ohtani can become a free agent.” Olney said on ESPN's Get Up. “The guy who was most influential in luring Ohtani to the Angels was Billy Eppler. He’s now with the Mets working for the richest owner in baseball.”

Eppler was the Angels' GM from 2016 to 2020, and as Olney mentioned, the executive was instrumental in signing Ohtani. With the backing of Cohen, Eppler and the Mets could have a realistic shot at signing Ohtani on the open market in a year and a half, which would be a move that would send shock waves throughout the baseball world.

It sounds like Alonso is all for teaming up with Ohtani, as this pair would form a fierce duo in the middle of the Mets' lineup. However, the Mets will also have to address Alonso's contract situation at some point, given the 27-year-old is set to become a free agent after the 2024 season.

